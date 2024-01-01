China calls for “large-scale” conference on Gaza war AlMomento.net

Wang said the conflict in Gaza “is causing numerous casualties among innocent civilians, leading to a humanitarian disaster and increasing the possibility of its negative impact spreading to the regional level”, a ministry statement said. Has gone.

In this sense, he expressed regret that Gaza’s infrastructure has been “completely destroyed”, with millions of people “trying to survive”, which is why he called on the international community to express “the legitimate concerns of the countries in the region. Urged to listen to. , “The future governance of Gaza should be an important step toward a two-state solution,” he said.

The number of Palestinians killed as a result of the offensive launched by the Israeli military against the Gaza Strip following attacks by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7 has risen to 24,100, officials said on Monday. , controlled by the Islamic group.

According to reports published by Israeli authorities, the Israeli military launched its offensive against Gaza following the Hamas attacks, killing about 1,200 people and abducting about 240. Separately, more than 325 Palestinians have been killed in security forces’ crackdown and settler attacks in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 7.









