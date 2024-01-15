China has challenged NASA with nuclear technology for quick travel to Mars and Moon.

Caracas.- A new nuclear fission technology developed by Chinese researchers could power “future high-power, long-duration space missions and deep space exploration missions”, as well as “large round-trip mass transportation capability” already to the Moon. Can provide”. Mars and “support the construction of large space infrastructure, such as multiple space stations,” according to a study recently published in the journal Scientia Sinica Technologica.

The prototype of the new space reactor with a capacity of 1.55 megawatts (MW), cooled by lithium, has a useful life of about 10 years and, according to its creators, has already passed a number of preliminary tests on the ground. Technical solutions of Chinese scientists and engineers, in particular the use of liquid lithium, made it possible to significantly reduce the size of the reactor, despite the fact that it is seven times more powerful than the rival system built by NASA.

Experts cited by The South China Morning Post say a nuclear-powered spacecraft could reach Mars and return to Earth in just three months. In contrast, a one-way trip to Mars with a fossil fuel spacecraft would take at least seven months. This case is of the Starship super-heavy aerospace vehicle, which is designed and operated by the American company SpaceX.

The Chinese design also allows the reactor to operate in the harsh conditions of open space for extended periods. However, one of the biggest challenges for developers now is to ensure safe launch into space and avoid a possible nuclear explosion in case of fall to Earth.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia and China are studying a project to build a nuclear power plant on the surface of the Moon.

With information from Actualidad RT.