Why will Mexico not be in Paris 2024 football draw?

We remember the sad moment that the Tricolor experienced when it failed in the CONCACAF selection held in Honduras

This Wednesday, March 20 Draw for the group stage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games soccer tournament And this mexican team He will not be one of the contenders in the fight for Olympic gold.

Mexican men’s national team missed the opportunity to participate in olympic gamesDue to its poor performance in the CONCACAF selection held in 2022, the world’s most important sporting event.

The team, led by Luis Pérez, traveled to Honduras, the headquarters of the Pre-Olympic Tournament, as one of the favorites to win the competition and secure one of the four tickets offered by the competition. olympic games Of Paris,

Mexico failed in the CONCACAF qualifiers for the Olympic Games. imago7

In the group stage, Mexico They started the competition in extraordinary fashion by thrashing Suriname 8–0, a ​​result that solidified El Tri’s position as favourites. On the second date, Mexico They defeated Trinidad and Tobago 5–0 and the Tricolor team ended their participation in the group stage with a goalless draw against Haiti. Thanks to these results, El Tri finished first in their group and qualified for the round of 16.

In the first round of direct elimination, Mexico Puerto Rico was defeated 6–0 and everything was indicating that the men led by Pérez would reach the finals without any problems, however, Guatemala surprised El Tri in the quarterfinals.

With an incredible Jorge Moreno down three sticks, mexican team Lost in penalty kicks against Guatemala after tying one goal after 120 minutes of play. El Tri suffered a double failure as it was not only marginalized paris 2024 olympic games But Indonesia also missed out on the possibility of competing at the elite world championship in 2023.

CONCACAF giant collapse in San Pedro Sula. However he maintained complete control of the ball in the duel against guatemalaA lack of force and a certain overconfidence, at least at the beginning of the game, made him a victim of his own mistakes, especially when Chapin Archimedes Ordóñez opened the scoring in the first period and scored Mexico Against the ropes.

In a series of penalties, TRAU’s shooters missed four shots against effective goalkeeper Chapin, who celebrated his team’s passage to the World Cup and regional selection semi-finals. The elimination of the Concacaf World Cup represents a major failure in the face of the Azteca process towards the 2026 World Cup.

fidel ambrizThe captain of the Mexican under-20 national team admitted failure in the CONCACAF World Cup loss to Guatemala.

“This is a failure, we cannot afford not to go to the World Cup. An opponent that pushes back, that looks for the counterattack and that is football. “There is nothing left but to know about losing and to look forward,” he said. Ambriz,

for its part, luis perez Took the responsibility of leaving the tricolor without any option paris olympic games 2024.

“We are sorry for the whole country, here only I am responsible, because unfortunately we could not pass this important match for us. Truth (It’s a failure). Obviously we wanted to qualify for the World Cup and the Olympics. Now we have to continue working and I hope the youngsters develop well,” he said at the end of the game.

Thus, Mexican men’s national team I will not be Paris And fans will have to wait until the event to be held in Los Angeles, California in 2028.