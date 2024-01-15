Anatomy of a Fall: Justin Tritt Talks About MeToo, Adèle Haenel and Judith Godreche: Slideshow

1/11 “Adèle Haenel and Judith Godreche say the necessary things”, Justin Tritt for Best Film for “Anatomy of a Fall” Justin Tritt, retained Cesar – 49th edition of the Cesar ceremony at the Olympia in Paris on February 23, 2024 © Dominic Jacobides/Olivier Borde/BestImage

© BestImage, Borde-Jacovids / BestImage

2/11 “Adèle Haenel and Judith Godreche say essential things”, says Justin Tritt

3/11 Justin Triot spoke out on MeToo, Judith Godreche, Adèle Haenel and his beloved Sandra Haller spoke out on FranceInter. A Feminist Interview for the Queen of Cannes and the Caesars. Justin Tritt, César Best Director for “Anatomy of a Fall”, César Best Original Screenplay for “Anatomy of a Fall”, César Best Picture for “Anatomy of a Fall” – Winners Photocall (press room) of the 49th edition of the Cesar Festival at the Olympia in Paris on February 23, 2024 © Dominique Jacobides / Olivier Borde / BestImage

© BestImage, Borde-Jacovids / BestImage

4/11 Palme d’Or, Oscar for Best Screenplay, César for Best Film, Best Direction… We can no longer count the number of awards collected by the phenomenon of Anatomy of a Fall, a French retelling of the trial film . But all this doesn’t stop its filmmaker, Justin Triot, from thinking about the big absence from festivals. Justin Tritt – 49th edition of the Cesar Festival at the Olympia, Paris on February 23, 2024 © Dominic Jacobides / Olivier Borde / BestImage

© BestImage, Borde-Jacovids / BestImage

5/11 Among the voices whose silence resonates heavily during these celebrations, the most emblematic: Adèle Haenel, film and theater actress (currently with Gisele Vienne), feminist activist, of “We rise up and we get out of the way” Supporter, sister of the struggling Aissa Maiga and Virginie Despentes… Her name, actresses like Judith Godreche, have been pronounced with ease in recent weeks, especially during the César Awards.

© BestImage

6/11 And Justin Triot also decided to revive it. On the broadcast of France Inter, she says candidly: “Judith Godreche, after Adèle Haenel, says the necessary, necessary things” Justin Truitt, Cesar for Best Film for “Anatomy of a Fall” – of the Cesar ceremony in Olympia 49th edition Paris on 23 February 2024 © Dominique Jacobides / Olivier Borde / BestImage

© BestImage, Borde-Jacovids / BestImage

7/11 “It took us longer to get there in France but we are getting there, we are really experiencing #MeToo today… Justin Triot, César for best director for “Anatomy d’une chute”, best César for screenplay original “Anatomie d’une Chute”, César Award for Best Film for “Anatomie d’une Chute” – Photocall of the 49th edition of the César ceremony in Fouquet, Paris, on February 23, 2024 © Coadic Guirec / BestImage

© BestImage, Codic Guirec / BestImage

8/11 Arthur Harari, Justin Tritt (Oscar for Best Screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall) – Photocall (press room) of the winners of the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 10, 2024.

© BestImage

9/11 Justin Tritt also took the opportunity to talk about his hugely successful protagonist, Sandra (played by Sandra Huller): “I was surprised that in France everyone believes she’s innocent, and in the United States, everyone Blames him. In Spain, I was told this woman was “very disgusting. It says something about the culture of every country!” Justin Truitt, Cesar for best director, for “Anatomy of a Fall” César for Best Original Screenplay for “Anatomie d’une Chute”, César for Best Film for “Anatomie d’une Chute” – Photocall of the 49th edition of the César ceremony at the Fouquet in Paris on February 23, 2024 © Coadic Guirec / bestimage

© BestImage, Codic Guirec / BestImage

10/11 Anatomy of a Fall, a film about women’s voices? Suffice it to recall these words of Adele Haenel, issued in a column presented by Telerama: “It (does some inconvenience), it bothers them, that the victims make too much noise, they preferred that we Disappear and die quietly” Justin Trite – Photocall of the 96th edition of the Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles, March 10, 2024. © Imago / Panoramic / BestImage

© BestImage, Imago / Panoramic / BestImage