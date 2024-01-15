Putin said Russia would continue attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine: “We have our own plans”

Putin said Russia will continue attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would continue attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, as it often does, to “guarantee” the security of its border areas.

At a meeting with activists in the Kremlin, he said Russia had its own response plans.

“The main task is to ensure security. There are different ways, they are not easy, but we will do it. I have already talked about it, I don’t want to go into details in this festive atmosphere. But we will continue to work on it.”Puntin said.

Putin, who was re-elected this Sunday to a new six-year term in power, called for Russia to become “even stronger, more attractive and more effective” at a meeting with his electoral representatives in the Kremlin today.

“It is very important for us to work with you, I really hope that together we will continue this path of building and building a new Russia in all its components”the President said in his speech, which was broadcast live on television.

He stressed that the aim of this work is to make Russia “even stronger, more attractive and more effective” and added: “We have everything for this.”

“The victory in the elections is just a prelude to the victories that Russia so desperately needs and will surely get,” Said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin was re-elected with 87.28 percent of the votes in “absolutely clean” elections, according to the data of the Central Election Commission, this indicator (cleanliness) is at the highest possible level. , Dmitry Peskov.

At the meeting with his representatives, Putin promised that the authorities would work to guarantee the safety of the population in the border areas with Ukraine, and expressed his admiration for the courage of its residents subject to constant Ukrainian attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with confidants of his election campaign in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on March 20, 2024. Reuters/Evgenia Novozenina

“The first thing is to guarantee security. There are many means. “They’re not easy, but we’ll do it,” He insisted.

“Of course, we can respond with the same, exactly the same things, (by attacking) civilian infrastructure and all the same targets the enemy attacks. But we have our own opinion on this matter, we have our own plans and we will follow them,” he assured.

meanwhile, Russian Armed Forces They guaranteed the security of presidential elections in Russian regions bordering Ukraine and in occupied Ukrainian territories in the face of Ukrainian attacks attempting to sabotage the process, the Russian Defense Minister announced today, sergey shoigu,

“According to the order of the Supreme Commander (Russian President Vladimir Putin), the Armed Forces guaranteed safe voting during the presidential elections, including in the new regions of the country”he said in a meeting with senior army staff.

Shoigu condemned that “the Kyiv regime used terrorist methods against Russian citizens to sabotage the elections.”

“Selective attacks were carried out on polling places and state institutions, where civilians were particularly present. “This was known to both the Ukrainian military command and its Western advisers,” he said.

To this end, he said, “Russian forces increased the security of government and civilian institutions, and strengthened the air defense system.”

Vladimir Putin during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on March 20, 2024. Reuters/Evgenia Novozenina

“419 drones and 67 missiles were shot down during the elections,” he indicated.

He also recalled the incursion of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory with the aim of capturing towns Belgorod and Kursk.

“The most intense fighting took place near the town of Kozinka. All enemy attacks were successfully repulsed and the enemy was driven out of Russian territory,” he said.

According to Shoigu, during the eight days these clashes took place, Ukrainian forces suffered more than 3,500 casualties, including 790 deaths.

“23 tanks, 34 armored vehicles were destroyed, including 11 Bradleys (American made), five Vampire missile launchers and one Mi-8 helicopter,” he said. Save the lives of hundreds of people and guarantee the conduct of elections.

Furthermore, they reported a “record” turnout of 99.8% of voters from the Russian Armed Forces.

“In total, more than one and a half million military and civilian personnel of the armed forces voted,” he concluded, “many of whom were in the war zone in Ukraine.”

Putin, 71, scored his biggest electoral victory in these elections since coming to power for his fifth term in 2000, despite the war in Ukraine and Western economic sanctions.

He will remain president of this country for the next six years, after which he will be able to run for election again, because in 2020 he reformed the articles of the constitution that prevented him from remaining in the Kremlin.EFE

(With information from Reuters and EFE)