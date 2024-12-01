Chivas lineup for matchday 1 against Santos

El Rebano looks to start his participation in the new Mexican football campaign on the right foot.

Chivas de Guadalajara begins its journey in this 2024 Clausura tournament, where the only mission is to once again become a leading team as it did in recent years with the help of the coach. Veljko Paunovic, that’s why they will look for their first win when they host Santos Laguna on the Akron Stadium field.

The only intention at the Sacred Flock is to recover its best version and to be able to understand as quickly as possible with the Argentine tactician, who really only has three weeks to prepare his squad in the best way.It is a style of play that is effective not only in training, but in every commitment.

At the moment Chivas is only involving Jose Castillo and the youth team Brandon Tellez and Edgar Gutierrez, although the last two will only play with Tapateo or the U-23s. Although hopefully the arrivals of Cade Cowell and Javier Chicharito Hernandez will be made official soon.

Meanwhile, Jose Juan Macias is all set to take charge of the Rojiblancos attack once again, as Ricardo Marín is injured with a muscle problem and will not be attended to, at least on this first date. It should be remembered that the young attacker was the best scorer for the Guadalajara team last season with four goals.

Chivas’ possible lineup to receive Santos Laguna

Fernando Gago has everything ready to make his official presentation with Guadalajara and to do so he will use his best available guys in a match that will not be easy at all against the good team he has.The Warriors were one of the most powerful teams last season.

This will be the nominal painting of the flock: Oscar Whaley; In defense, Alan Mozo, Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, Gilberto Sepúlveda and Mateo Chávez; Fernando Gonzalez, Fernando Beltran and Eric Gutierrez in midfield; Put forward by Jose Juan Macias, Roberto Alvarado and Yale Padilla.

chivas vs. Santos: where to watch live

The Rojiblancos will pay respect to the Laguneros on the Akron Stadium field this Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 pm Central Mexico time. The broadcast will be carried out by TUDN throughout the country and through the VIX+ platform, we remind you that we will have all the details in Rebaño Pasión.