Chivas negotiates transfer of Daniel Rios to San Jose Earthquakes

While Chivas prepares for the Clausura 2024, the board is looking for several reinforcements. One of them will be Cade Cowell, so Sacred Flock talks to this player.

Less than a week left for the start of Completion 2024, Chivas Made his last friendly appearance after getting ahead Celaya 7-1. On the other hand, given the possible arrival of cad cowellconfirm it Daniel Rios This would enter into force as part of negotiations for the arrival of the Mexican-American aggressor.

Guadalajara wants to strengthen the team in the best way to drive change in an increasingly complex market. For this reason they decided to go all out on several players who could boost their quality in attack.

On the other hand, facing the Clausura 2024 they confirm that The arrival of the sacred herd is about to come to a close cad cowll However, they report that an element of Chivas will enter as part of the payment The San Jose Earthquakes allowed them to reach Verde Valle.

As reported Alex Ramirez and Jesus Hernandezis about Daniel Rios who currently have no place in the team Fernando Gago And will be on loan for one year. In return, he reported that as part of the negotiations it was agreed that Sacred Flock would organize a friendly match Make payment.

Daniel Rios may enter the negotiations for Cade Cowell as the paying party. (Photo: imago7)

Despite this, Chivas will have to pay for Cade Cowell to become Guadalajara’s new player, The same report states that the Rojiblanco team will have to pay $2.5 million for him.

Efraín Juárez warns about the arrival of Chicharito Hernández

Former Chivas coach Efraín Juárez said that the return of Chicharito Hernández would be good for Guadalajara, but it is not the solution to all the game’s problems. ,“Rosiblanca fans must have a certain calmness, a certain conscience, because if you think that will be the solution to the game, I don’t see it that way.” he pointed.

Alexis Vega ignored by Fernando Gago

This afternoon, Chivas played its second friendly before Liga MX’s Clausura 2024 and it was a 7-1 victory against Celaya. On the other hand, for this afternoon’s game, Fernando Gago once again leaves Alexis Vega out of his two teams, The attacker decided to complete his contract with Guadalajara and is expected to not see minutes.