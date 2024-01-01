Kanye West posted an adorable message for his wife’s birthday!

To celebrate his new wife’s birthday, Kanye West picked up his keyboard to send her a beautiful message on Instagram.

Kanye West has found love again. The rapper now shares his life with Bianca Sensori, with whom he has completely forgotten Kim Kardashian. As evidenced by this beautiful message addressed to your new partner for his or her birthday. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

a couple who lives together

After complicated years of managing a high-profile divorce, Kanye West has finally turned the page. The 46-year-old artist is no longer trying to win back Kim Kardashian, with whom he has four children.

He nevertheless remains close to his ex-wife, as the two share care of their children. And besides, things don’t always go well. kanye west will be back Co-parenting is hard to manage For an impressive 43-year-old. The rapper actually thinks he makes a better parent than his ex-partner.

This situation is quite difficult to accept for Kim Kardashian, who nevertheless does everything for the well-being of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. You don’t want to stop there.

Now that he has found love again, perhaps he would like to become a father again. In his recent song “Timbo Freestyle” the artist gives the impression of going in this direction.

“You already know I’m impulsive. Another child is my ultimate goal”, sings the author of this hit. From now on Married to Bianca Sensei, Kanye West looks like it’s a serious matter this time.

He has actually been dating this beautiful blonde girl, who looks just like Kim Kardashian, for a while now. But the comparison stops here. Because Bianca is the complete opposite of Kim. The latter is an architect and likes discretion.

Kanye West sends an affectionate message to his new partner

A source explains about Kanye West’s second marriage: “Her first marriage was to a man who was in front of the camera almost all the time. He and Bianca have completely different viewpoints. They’re very private,” said a close friend of the artist, who may also release an album.

However, this doesn’t stop Ye from publicly revealing his love for his girlfriend when the opportunity arises. And the same thing happened this Saturday, January 6th On the occasion of Bianca Sensi’s birthday.

On Instagram, Kanye West did not hesitate to publish a beautiful message on the 29th birthday of his partner, , Happy Birthday to the most beautiful, iconic, super evil muse, talented and inspiring artist. Masters in Architecture, 140 IQ, being with me every day when half the world turned its back on me. Also the most incredible mother-in-law to our children. I love you so much, thank you for sharing your life with me.”the rapper wrote.

This is a message that would definitely have gone straight to the heart of the person concerned. despite the fact that Kanye West is not making any compromises with themIt looks like Bianca Sensori is happy in a relationship with the Millionaire star. Therefore, happiness remains between the two lovebirds.