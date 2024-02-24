Chivas overtakes Pumas in return of ‘Chicharito’

With goals from Cowell, Briceño and Guzmán, El Rebano returned to winning ways and Javier Hernández returned to the field.

Shivaj He returned to victory and did so with added joy: seeing the debut of javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez Almost 14 years after his last appearance as a Flock player. Guadalajara team won 3-1 UNAM PUMASwith goals from cade cowell, Antonio Briseno And Victor GuzmanWho regained the scoring lead with six goals.

novelty was back javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez, who jumped onto the field to warm up and was applauded by the crowd at Akron Stadium. It was in the final minutes that the forward enjoyed his return to the field with the support of his men.

Victor Guzmán sealed Chivas’ victory over Pumas. imago7

Both teams contested the ball, however, neither played dangerously in the first minutes. It was till 30′ when cougar He produced the first clear goal. Nathan Silva finished awkwardly and sent the ball into the stands, which was the first warning for the varsity team.

A minute later, Ricardo Marin fired home a powerful shot from the rebound after a pass from the captain. Victor GuzmanWhich Julio Gonzalez saved without any problem.

Since the attack of Ricardo Marin, Shivaj took advantage of the tiredness and showed force cougar,

Paradox of the presence of javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez was a former player of ShivajCesar Huerta, now a football player cougar, In the second half ‘El Chino’ entered the field and the Guadalajara fans welcomed and shouted, remembering their past in the red and white institution.

Eight minutes into the second half, Alan Mojo combined with Fernando Beltran and sent a cross. cade cowell He finished with power to open the scoring at Akron Stadium.

249 minutes passed Liga MX So that cade cowell Scored his first goal in the competition and assisted in the win UNAM PUMAS,

Cowell scored his first goal in Liga MX to open the scoring against Pumas. imago7

Antonio Briceño made his special contribution in the 68th minute. After a corner kick, the red and white defender jumped and sent it into the back of the goal to make the score 2-0 and celebrated with enthusiasm.

After the agony, a sigh came out for the capital squad. In the 70th minute, after a rebound in which the ball hit Jesús Orozco Chiquete’s thigh and then touched his arm, the central referee decided to impose the maximum penalty. cougar,

Eduardo Salvio immediately took the ball and put it in the penalty area. He took three steps and drew a powerful shot into the right corner for a free pass on the scoreboard.

Lakshya fair did not stop. Victor Guzman He was again seen present on the scoreboard. captain of Shivaj He left himself unmarked in the field, and after the genius of Roberto Alvarado to remove elements of the university, he sent a diagonal which was finished by the captain of Guadalajara To make it 3-1.

after this note Victor Guzmancaptain of Shivaj He re-took the lead in scoring with six goals, passing Pachuca’s Salomon Rondon, who has five goals.

In the final minutes came the moment fans were waiting for to add that extra touch to the emotions. javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez He took off his warm-up jacket and entered the field, 14 years after his last game as a member of the team. Guadalajara,

Chicharito already had some minutes with Chivas. imago7

Last time javier hernandez played with Shivaj This was on 27 March 2010. The duel was against Santos on matchday 12.

After regulation time ended, the center judge blew his whistle to end the match Shivaj And cougar, El Rebano returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win cougar,

Shivaj He reached seventh place with 15 points, while the Capitals team is at fifth place with the same number of points.

next commitment to Shivaj It will be a week against one of the teams that is in the best position, the case of Cruz Azul. This meeting will correspond to the 10th day of the match Completion 2024,

On the other end, UNAM PUMAS He will have another visit for that tournament date. It will take place next Sunday against Rayados del Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium. The Monterrey team has just defeated the Bravos de Juarez.