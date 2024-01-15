chivas vs. Necaxa: Lineup confirmed for Clausura 2024

Chivas visited Necaxa for the ninth round of the Clausura 2024. Both coaches confirmed the lineup for tonight’s game.

tonight Shivaj Wants to return to winning ways after draw 2-2 against Mazatlán on matchday seven of Clausura 2024, will be in front Necaxa who will receive the team Fernando Gago after you equalize 1-1 against Querétaro at La Corregidora Stadium,

due to this reason, Guadalajara Will bring the best possible teams with the aim of bridging the gap between the teams that are currently qualifying directly for the Liguilla.

On the other hand, for the game against Necaxa will be an important returnee for Chivas and chief among them are the return of Cade Cowell and Eric Gutierrez, However, Yael Padilla will not appear after receiving two suspension dates for the red card he received against Mazatlán. For this reason we reviewed how both teams will be formed.

Chivas looks to return to winning ways after the draw with Mazatlán. (Photo: Imago7)

Chivas’ lineup to face Necaxa

Raul Rangel

alan mojo

Antonio Briseno

jesus orozco chiquete

mateo chavez

Victor Guzman

Eric Gutierrez

Fernando Beltran

Roberto Alvarado

Ricardo Marin

pavel perez

DT: Fernando Gago

This is how Necaxa is formed against Chivas