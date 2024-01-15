chivas vs. Necaxa: Lineup confirmed for Clausura 2024

Liga MX
Chivas visited Necaxa for the ninth round of the Clausura 2024. Both coaches confirmed the lineup for tonight’s game.
tonight Shivaj Wants to return to winning ways after draw 2-2 against Mazatlán on matchday seven of Clausura 2024, will be in front Necaxa who will receive the team Fernando Gago after you equalize 1-1 against Querétaro at La Corregidora Stadium,
due to this reason, Guadalajara Will bring the best possible teams with the aim of bridging the gap between the teams that are currently qualifying directly for the Liguilla.
On the other hand, for the game against Necaxa will be an important returnee for Chivas and chief among them are the return of Cade Cowell and Eric Gutierrez, However, Yael Padilla will not appear after receiving two suspension dates for the red card he received against Mazatlán. For this reason we reviewed how both teams will be formed.
Chivas’ lineup to face Necaxa
- Raul Rangel
- alan mojo
- Antonio Briseno
- jesus orozco chiquete
- mateo chavez
- Victor Guzman
- Eric Gutierrez
- Fernando Beltran
- Roberto Alvarado
- Ricardo Marin
- pavel perez
- DT: Fernando Gago
This is how Necaxa is formed against Chivas
- ezekiel unsan
- agustín oliveros
- emilio martinez
- alexis pena
- alan montes
- brian garnika
- diego gomez
- Fernando Arce
- jose paradela
- Dibar is changing
- ricardo monreal
- Coach: Eduardo Fantas
