Harry Styles was stalked by a motivated stalker

Harry Styles was very upset with an alleged stalker, Mayra Carvalho, a 35-year-old Brazilian woman accused him of bombarding the singer with over 8,000 cards and letters in a month, causing considerable worry to the singer!

When the woman appeared in the court on February 20, her actions came to light. In addition to sending thousands of cards to Mr Styles’s London home, many of which were wedding cards, she engaged in behavior that prosecutors described as harassment.

According to court documents, two of the letters were hand-delivered, an aggravating factor, the BBC reports.

This disturbing series of events unfolded after Mayra Carvalho left Brazil for the United Kingdom. He reportedly made the trip without informing his family.

Harry Styles has reportedly suffered severe trauma, which was compounded by the fact that he had recently suffered similar experiences. His clan says that in 2022, another stalker broke into their home, forcing Styles to increase security at his residence.

The harasser’s parents attended the plea and trial preparation hearing, becoming emotional when they saw their daughter via video link.

Mayra Carvalho has pleaded not guilty and her case has been postponed to April 19.

Till then, she will remain in pre-trial custody.



