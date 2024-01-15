Live | Marches Bogotá Today, Tuesday, February 20, follow the demonstrations live

A series of marches across the country were scheduled for this Tuesday, February 20 By various organizations and human rights movements. Its main objective is to demonstrate against the continuous killing of social leaders, peace signatories and members of the public force.

The demonstration has been called by the Defendamos La Paz movement and the National Table of Social Intertalkation for Peace

The meeting in Bogotá was scheduled for 5:00 p.m. in the Plaza de BolivarHowever, it had started earlier in the day.

In addition to this initiative, it has also been supported by political leaders such as senators Iván Cepeda or Humberto de la Calle, former Minister of the Interior Juan Fernando Cristo or the Colombian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Roy Barreras; In addition, artists, intellectuals and activists such as César López, Ricardo Silva, Daniel Samper Ospina, Gonzalo Sánchez, Carlos Duque, Jesús Abad Colorado, Gloria Arias Nieto, Juan Mayer have also participated.

According to Indepaz, as of today’s sun across the national territory, 412 peace signatories and 1,607 social leaders have been murdered since the signing of the peace agreement at the Teatro Colón in Bogotá on November 24, 2016. , picture: colpress

Minute by minute updates:

The United Nations has joined the collective call of many Colombians to stop the killings of peace signatories.

Hundreds of protesters are currently gathering in Plaza de Bolivar to demand protection from social leaders and to reject the killing of more than 400 signatories since the signing of the peace accord in 2016.

#evolve Hundreds of people gather in Bogota’s Plaza de Bolivar to demand protection from social leaders and to denounce the killing of more than 400 signatories since the signing of the peace accord in 2016. Symbolically, he placed over 1,000 boxes that represent… pic.twitter.com/TqdQpPxpmr – BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) 20 February 2024

The protesters are moving south-north along Carrera 7 and Calle 32. There is no change in the flow of vehicles.

The official Bogotá traffic account reported that a demonstration was moving at 34th Street and Caracas Avenue, in a west-east direction. The road has suffered a lot due to the march.

The officers are with the citizens.

(11:54 am) #This time The demonstration takes place and progresses in a west-east direction along AV Caracas to 34th Street, causing damage to the road. Officials provide assistance. pic.twitter.com/jqX69yFcaY – Bogotá Transito (@BogotáTransito) 20 February 2024

Apart from this, on this Tuesday, 20th February also some patients They sit outside the Health Ministry with the aim of rejecting the reform proposal put forward by the Petro government.

For his part, Colombian Patients spokesperson Gustavo Campillo pointed out that the health system in the country is in crisis and that EPS members are still without medicines. Given the series of difficulties, alarm bells have been rung and structural adjustments have been requested.

Although the call was for 5 pm, mobility officials indicated that demonstrations were already taking place at this time.

