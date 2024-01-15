I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike Android & iOS Mobile Version Free Download

IGI 2: Covert Strike free download for Android and iOS mobile version

IGI-2: Hidden Strike is a first-person shooter that tells the story of David Jones. It all starts when he lands in a secret Russian mafia haven in the Carpathian Mountains. The protagonist must eliminate electromagnetic pulse chips collected from war enemies. The protagonist can perform an action that simultaneously destroys his entire laboratory and its traces.

The Cold War was coming to an end, and people were soon looking forward to an idyllic life and prosperity. However, some powerful individuals and certain governments seek to dominate the world. Many secret societies and terrorist organizations were discovered. The protagonist is an alumnus of the Geo-Intelligence Institute. The character will be asked to carry out secret missions and try to prevent the outbreak of World War III. In the story-based campaign, missions contain several different ways to complete them.

Gameplay IGI 2: Covert Strike is an FPS game in which players must navigate routes and complete various missions. The operation will take place globally. Across the vast archipelago region, players must hand over stolen microchips. Much of the game is built around stealth strategy, which allows players to sneak around, eliminate opponents, and gather important information without having to expose themselves to danger. The game has more than 30 different varieties of authentic guns.