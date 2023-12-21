Chloé and Atelier Jolie unveil their collaboration

Luxury brand Chloé and Atelier Jolie have unveiled their collection announced for June 2023. This is the first collaboration with actress Angelina Jolie’s label, which launched last May.

On LinkedIn, Chloé announced that the collection symbolizes femininity in all its forms. It is inspired by Angelina Jolie’s wardrobe and the American star’s favorite items. Composed of 44 items, it includes a necklace with golden brass pendants (480 euros), a top with thin satin straps (880 euros), thin black pants (990 euros) and a short double woolen cape mixed face and cashmere (1990) Is. Euro). The collection is positioned in the luxury segment with prices ranging from 480 euros to 3900 euros. Products are sold through Chloé’s e-commerce and within its retail parks.

Chloé explains that this collaboration reflects both brands’ respective commitments towards more responsible fashion. The collection was created using at least 70% materials with low environmental impact, “a higher percentage than any other previous Chloé collection. According to the luxury brand, more than half of the pieces were produced by fair trade certified companies and social enterprises, including La Fabric Nomade, a Parisian association that fights for better professional integration of refugee and migrant artisans in France .