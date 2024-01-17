Iceland inflicts horror punishment on Honduras that leaves serious doubts in playoff clash against Costa Rica

2024-01-17

fail early 2024 honduras national team Lost 2-0 against new representation of iceland Was thinking about the decisive match against in the first match Costa Rica for tickets America’s Cup. Those led by Reynaldo Rueda became more and more inferior in the development of the meeting DRV PNK Stadium from the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What is the home of Inter Miami where it plays? Lionel Messi. Marlon Lickona started as a starter in goal, with the defense Kevin Alvarez, Marcelo Santos, Devron Garcia and Wesley Decas. Populated midfield: Jorge Alvarez, Carlos Pineda, Jose Mario Pinto, Edwin Rodriguez and Alexander Lopez, While there was Douglas Martinez as a single man.

Two mistakes, two goals, all in 10 minutes: Honduras were in bad shape and Iceland punished them, causing them to lose in Miami!

The attack from both sides came out aggressively. While the poisonous punchline of Alex Lopez, Carlos Pineda and Jose Mario PintoAlmost ended in a goal. With excellent combination and solidity against the tactical and physical football of the Europeans, Bicolor gave pleasant sensations in the development of the first half. – Supplement – Rueda gave a chance to Buba lopez In the arch for the second part. But he was baptized just two minutes later. Carlos Pineda made a huge mistake in the beginning and ended up running away colbean borderson and the penalty was awarded by the referee natalie simon, Was andrey gudjohnson Who made the score 1-0 by making a shot. Iceland’s score literally dropped like a bucket of cold water. The national team looked nervous and mistakes were being made continuously. andrey gudjohnson He again finished powerfully and Buba was stopped in two. However, the second one arrived and practically became the tombstone in the duel.