Return to physical activity after Christmas: an important boost to well-being

After the Christmas festivities, many of us find ourselves at the crossroads of New Year’s resolutions. Of these, resuming or starting a physical exercise routine is one of the most common and necessary goals. At Cuactiva, a leading center for therapeutic Pilates, functional training and personalized training in Cuenca, we understand the importance of this moment and we want to accompany you on your journey towards a healthy lifestyle.

Importance of exercise after Christmas

The Christmas holidays are typically a time of indulgence, where overeating and less physical activity are common. According to a study by Harvard University, the average weight increases in this season by around 1.5 kg. Although it may seem minor, research shows that this extra weight is unlikely to come off in the new year.

Resuming physical activity not only helps counteract these excesses, but also has important benefits for mental and physical health. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity weekly for adults, highlighting its role in preventing chronic diseases, improving mood and increasing longevity.

Exercise programs in Qactiva: adapted to every need

At Qactiva, we offer a range of programs including personal training, functional training classes and Pilates, all designed to suit different fitness levels and individual preferences. Our certified instructors are committed to providing you with a safe, effective and motivating experience.

Testimonials and Results

Our customers are testament to the positive effects of regular exercise. One of our members, Laura, shared on her network: «After the holidays, I felt lethargic and energyless. Thanks to Qactiva, I am motivated to move forward and now feel more energetic and happy.

As the new year begins, it’s the perfect time to set wellness goals. At Qactiva, we are here to support you every step of your journey towards a more active and healthy lifestyle. Join us and experience the change for yourself!