City Bus Simulator 2010 New York Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.3.0)

What can be better than a bus trip? Do you want to take a walk now? With the help of advanced video games, you can do anything. Let us introduce you to the New York bus simulator.

City Bus Simulator 2010 New York Game Download for PC

Name City Bus Simulator 2010 New York Initial release date Platforms Developer TML Studies Editor Aerosoft Engine C4 engine Genders Racing game, Vehicle simulation game, Simulation game Category PC Games >Racing

This game will help you travel around New York City as a bus driver.

Live the virtual life of a driver and fully enjoy this profession that you may have never imagined. This time, the turns will be different. Will you be able to fulfill your roles and responsibilities?

What is the game about?

New York Bus Simulator is a rewarding game. This simulator game is all you need to have fun indoors. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of New York City as a city bus driver. Aerosoft GmbH has published the game and TML-Studios is developing it.

How to play New York bus simulator?

New York Bus Simulator is one of the famous games. Anyone can participate in this game as a city bus driver. Put your hands on the steering wheel controlling the functional keys.

All players must drive the bus safely on the road, following all the rules. The life of a driver can be very hectic. Keep a tight schedule and fulfill all the excitement of a bus driver. This game will keep you glued to it. As you progress through the game, challenges can level up.

New York Bus Simulator Features

The features of New York Bus Simulator are very interesting. It is true that the game itself is a masterpiece and knows how to entertain players. But don’t forget about the exciting features of this game:

What’s better than 3D graphics? The game is very realistic thanks to the well-defined visual effects. In New York Bus Simulator, players can enjoy the view of New York City on the streets, common people, vehicles and everything visible on the screen. The city will come to life in this game.

You will not drive any other normal bus, but an expensive bus with six exterior cameras and rear view mirrors on both sides. Enjoy the full-featured radio inside the bus to play amazing songs. Enjoy sitting inside the bus cabin.

Passengers will surround the players in the game. There will be people on the road and vehicles to increase your interest. People on the road will react to your arrival.

Be Carlos from Manhattan, the bus driver. Carlos is the main character of this game, so feel lucky to play the role of him. He be the driver for a day and enjoy Carlos’s life.

Ride the bus all day and help people in need. There will be many tasks and challenges that will keep you glued to the game. Live the life of a driver for a day and understand how important this job is. Take advantage of all these exciting features of New York Bus Simulator.

How to Download City Bus Simulator 2010 New York PC Instructions

City Bus Simulator 2010 New York: Minimum System Requirements

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Dual Core, 2.6 GHz or faster

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce or comparable AMD with a minimum of 512 MB

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 4 GB available space

Sound card: YES

Additional Notes: QuickTime Player

City Bus Simulator 2010 New York: Recommended System Requirements

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Dual Core, 2.6 GHz or faster

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce or AMD comparable with 1024 MB

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 4 GB available space

Sound card: YES

Additional Notes: QuickTime Player

Frequent questions

Is there any tutorial available for this game? Yes, New York Bus Simulator includes a walkthrough for this game.

Is this game suitable for children? Yes, New York Bus Simulator is suitable for children.

How many clues appear in the game? About 43 tracks are played.

