Wars and Roses PC Game Download Full Version (v1.070)

A game where attractive military girls with guns shoot your enemy. If you like this basic premise, this is the game for you. Do you think something is missing? So you should know that if you love dating sims, you should try this too. It is a story about love in a war. Developed and published by Blaze Worlds, in this game you must take up weapons, free the girls and together you will have to win this war.

Wars and Roses game download for PC

Name Wars and roses Initial release date Jan 21, 2022 Platform Developer burning worlds Editor burning worlds Modification single player Genders action game Category PC Games >Action

What is the game about?

The game is set in today’s military world. You are asked to lead the all-female private military company called Black Rose, whose job is to go toe-to-toe with a terrorist group hiding around the world. But some of their agents were recently captured and that’s where you come in on this rescue mission. Wars and Roses is a unique and intense tactical FPS. Here you will fight alongside female officers and free them from captivity so you can fight alongside them in an anti-terrorist campaign.

Must read – Bullets Game for PC Download Full Version

How to play

In this game, several female characters wear various levels of revealing outfits. And they are meant to excite the player. Know that you will be able to interact and improve your relationships with them. This will be possible by unlocking different and unique interactions with officers. And depending on what you choose you can advance in your mission. If you are looking for a fighting game that is engaging and fun, then Wars and Roses should be what you are looking for.

Game Features

In Wars and Roses, you’ll have to rescue captured female officers and then win their affection by dating them in multiple different types of scenarios. It is a glorified 3D fighting and dating simulator.

These are the features that distinguish this game from the others:

Much of Wars and Roses is about how you build your relationship with the officers you rescue, but there’s a lot of shooting here, too. And luckily, it was done right thanks to incredible bullet physics and clever AI. It makes this intense close range tactical shooting game feel real.

Beautiful women officers to date

There is no denying that the biggest draw of this game is the multiple female officers who will fight at your side. You will be able to rescue and then recruit several officers. These rescue missions are an important part of the game. Know that you can go out with all your friends. You can do this by unlocking unique dialogues, interactions, and scenarios.

The game features a large number of maps, which makes it more fun. Prevent it from becoming boring and repetitive. Additionally, various missions make the game diverse. You will have to upgrade your skills and weapons to be able to fight some of these missions.

In the game, you can improve your skills, upgrade your weapons, and even buy gifts to impress the officers. The more you do it, the more interactions you’ll unlock and you’ll be on the verge of improving your relationship.

Wars and Roses is a fun game with many unique skills, tactics, and rewards to keep you engaged. There’s depth and sophistication here, so you won’t feel like you’re in a dating sim game. Give it a try.

You may also like – WARNO Download Free Game Full Version for PC

How to Download Wars and Roses PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Wars and Roses for PC

: Click on the button Download Wars and Roses for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Wars and Roses PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Wars and Roses: minimum system requirements

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Intel Core i5 3210M CPU

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB VRAM

Storage: 15 GB available space

Wars and Roses: recommended system requirement

Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790k CPU

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 20 GB available space

Frequent questions

What operating system do you need? You will need Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10.

How much memory do you need? You will need 8 GB of RAM for this game.

What languages ​​does this game support? Supports English and Simplified Chinese.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.