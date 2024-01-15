Saints Row Download Free PC Game Full Version (v1.3.0.4610986)

Volition developed and Deep Silver published Saints Row, an action-adventure game that serves as a reboot of the Saints Row series and is the fifth main installment, succeeding Saints Row IV in 2013. The game was available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 , Xbox. Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows and Google Stadia on August 23, 2022.

Set in the fictional Las Vegas-inspired metropolis of Santo Ileso, the single-player campaign follows a quartet of friends who form their band of outlaws, called The Saints, and expand their influence by overthrowing different criminal organizations within the city.

Saints Row game download for PC

Name saints row
Initial release date
Platforms
Developer Deep Silver Volition, James Hague, James Tsai
Editor Deep Silver Volition, THQ, Deep Silver, Plaion, Buka Entertainment, THQ Wireless
Designers Deep Silver Volition, James Hague, James Tsai
Genders Category PC Games >Action

What is the game about?

Saints Row takes place in the fictional metropolis of Santo Ileso, located in the southwestern region of the United States, and inspired by Las Vegas, Nevada. The game’s opening finds the city in the clutches of two rival gangs: Los Panteros, a tough gang that specializes in smuggling and protection, focusing on vehicles and fitness; and the Idols, an anarcho-communist group that focuses on nightlife and clubs.

How to play

In Saints Row, players assume a third-person perspective as they navigate the vast open world by vehicle or on foot. They combat their adversaries using a variety of firearms and devices and may call on other gang members for support. As in previous games in the franchise, the player takes on the role of the gang’s leader, known as “the Boss”, whose appearance and abilities are highly customizable.

Beyond the main plot, players are free to explore Santo Illeso and participate in various optional activities. The game also features online cooperative multiplayer, where two players can collaborate and progress their games while tackling the single-player campaign together.

Saints Row Features

Players have extensive control over their character’s appearance and traits, including gender, ethnicity, clothing, tattoos, and body type. This level of customization also extends to the vehicles, which can be modified with a wide range of options.

The game’s large open world, Santo Ileso, can be explored freely on foot or by vehicle. The city is full of side activities to explore, such as racing, base jumping, and kidnapping.

The combat system is based on a wide range of weapons, both traditional and unconventional. Players can use guns, explosives, melee weapons, and superhuman abilities to take down enemies.

As the leader of The Saints, players can recruit new gang members and assign them to various roles within the organization. This includes enforcers, lieutenants, and specialists with unique abilities.

The game features online cooperative multiplayer, where two players can progress together through the single-player campaign while maintaining their character and game progress.

Set in the fictional city of Santo Ileso, the game immerses players in a world of gang warfare, corporate power struggles, and intense combat. With its extensive character customization options, open-world exploration, gang management mechanics, and multiplayer, Saints Row offers an engaging and immersive experience for players looking for a high-octane adventure.

Saints Row: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows® XP

Processor: 2 GHz dual-core processor (Intel® Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon™ X2) or better

Memory: 2 GB system RAM or more

Graphics: 320MB Video RAM GPU with Shader Model 3.0 support. NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 series or higher. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 Series or higher

Saints Row: recommended system requirements

Operating system: Microsoft® Windows® 7

Processor: Any Quad Core processor (Intel® Core i5 or AMD Phenom™ II X4) or 3.0+ Dual Core CPU

Memory: 4 GB system RAM or more

Graphics: 1 GB Video RAM GPU with support for Shader Model 4.0. NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 400 series or higher. ATI Radeon™ HD5000 Series or higher

Frequent questions

What modes does the game incorporate? The game incorporates single-player and multiplayer game modes.

Is Saints Row available for PC? Yes, this game is available for PC.

How much space does this game require? This game requires around 7GB.

