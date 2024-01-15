Dark Souls III PC Game Download Full Version (v1.15 & ALL DLC)

It is an action role-playing game. The game has touched the soul of players who love action and adventure games. A Japanese game development company called FromSoftware developed Dark Souls III. Bandai Namco Entertainment, a Japanese publisher, published the game for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The game is the fourth installment in the Souls series and the final installment in the Dark Souls trilogy. The game was initially released in Japan on March 24, 2016. The global release occurred a month later on April 12. The player controls a character from a third-person perspective. In the game, the character traverses the dark fantasy world of Lothric.

Dark Souls III game download for PC

Name Dark Souls III Initial release date March 24, 2016 Composer Motoi Sakuraba Developer DeSoftware, Inc. Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Designer Junya Ishizaki, Yuya Kimijima, Shigeto Hirai, Hiroshi Yoshida Awards Satellite Award for best action/adventure platform game Category PC Games >Action,Role-Playing Games

What is the game about?

The game is about embracing the darkness. It is a journey into the universe full of great environments and enemies. The increased intensity of combat and faster gameplay will keep players immersed in the atmosphere of darkness. The powerful graphics and interesting plot will surely appeal to all players, no matter whether they are beginners or experienced.

The game design and indirect storytelling make Dark Soul III the best Dark Souls of all time. Dark Souls III is a critically and commercially successful game and has therefore managed to become the fastest-selling game in Bandai Namco’s history. The game is set in the kingdom of Lothric and is similar to previous games in the series.

Players of the game are equipped with various weapons to fight against enemies. Some of the weapons include swords, bows, and throwing projectiles. Shields are secondary weapons used to defend against enemy attacks.

Also read – Billion Road Download Full Game for PC Free

How to play

In the opinion of lead director Hidetaka Miyazaki, the gameplay is designed to closely follow “Dark Souls II.” The multiple weapon variants available in the game have two types of attack. One is the standard attack and the other is the powerful attack that can be charged when needed.

The game continues to push the boundaries with the latest chapters of the critically acclaimed series. Throughout the game, players encounter various types of enemies with different behavior patterns. Some of them can even change their combat pattern during battles.

These are special abilities that differ from weapon to weapon and help the player with unique attacks. The game has fewer overarching maps compared to Dark Souls II, but they are more detailed and large to encourage exploration.

Game Features

Dark Souls III is a well-crafted game. The game is created to challenge players with difficult challenges. This makes the game even more attractive and interesting. To enhance your first experience with the game, you can read the game features mentioned below.

Dark Soul III’s visuals are sure to captivate you during your gameplay. Dynamic particle effects and lighting capture players’ attention as they delve into the dark fantasy world of the ruin.

The sword is one of the weapons that the player can use to fight enemies. The sword action of Dark Soul III diversifies the combat action and allows players to create their playing style that would be unique in the true sense.

There are two ways that players can participate in the online game. One is the invasion mode (PvP) and the other is the cooperative mode (Co-op). Online multiplayer functionality easily integrates online interactions into a single-player story.

The fantasy world of Dark Soul III is diligently designed to encourage players to explore the magnificent and vast landscapes.

Dark Souls III gameplay focuses more on role-playing, upgraded weapons, and expanded character creation. New upgraded weapons assist the player with advanced tactical options. Everyone has praised the game and its Metacritic score has reached 86-89 on various platforms. There is excitement and adventure throughout the game.

The amazing weapon arts have made the game the fiercest among the other installments. The game is amazing and the hidden story will keep you fully involved in the game. The musical pieces and graphics are worthy of praise. It is a perfect combination of beauty and difficulty where every player will feel the achievement after winning.

Must read – Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory Download Full Game for PC Free

How to Download Dark Souls III PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Dark Souls III for PC

: Click on the button Download Dark Souls III for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Dark Souls III for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Dark Souls III – Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 / AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit and Windows 10 64-bit.

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 750 Ti / ATI Radeon HD 7950

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 11 sound device

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Dark Souls III – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD® FX-8350

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit and Windows 10 64-bit.

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 970 / ATI Radeon R9 Series

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX 11 sound device

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

What are the initial gifts I should choose? If you are a new player, you can choose the Burial or the initial Life Ring gift for more benefits.

What are pacts? Covenants are like factions that players can dedicate themselves to to grant benefits and in Dark Souls III, there are 8 covenants to choose from.

What are souls? Souls are a form of experience points and currency in Dark Soul III and can be collected automatically from enemies after their death.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.