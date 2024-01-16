Club Lyon and Andrés Guardado are in talks for a new reinforcement

He club leon negotiations are ongoing with andres guardado, In Spain, more precisely in Seville, a source confirmed this multimedia group That the Emeralds are working to sign a current player Bettis Of the Spanish League.

‘The Little Prince’, emerged from Atlas From Guadalajara, he has played in Spanish football for Iberian clubs such as Deportivo La Coruña, Valencia and Real Betis. Furthermore, his European experience is also extensive for the military psv eindhoven and from Holland bayer leverkusen In the German Bundesliga.

Yesterday, on his social networks, jesus martinez murguiaPresident of Pages, published several emoticons on his X account (formerly Twitter): a clock with six bombs. Which caused a lot of speculation among Panzas Verdes fans.

We are able to know that the situation that wants to reinforce Lion is the midfield, and with whom they have advance negotiations RescuedJoe is currently 37 years old, and has a secondary role in BettisA team where he became the captain and is the foreign player who has played the most games in the organization.

“Now at the moment we have an empty quota of foreign players, I can’t tell you the names because it goes along with the Mexican players who can join and then decide the best foreign option…” Leon Coach Jorge Bava recently commented on a radio broadcast from Paraguay.

How many World Cups has Andres Guardado played in?

Rescued He is also a member of TRI history, having participated in five World Cups with the Mexican National Team. The first was in Germany 2006 with Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, and he also played in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

As if that wasn’t enough, the former is also red and black Football Players The Aztecs have defended the tricolor shirt on their first 179 occasions, with the most matches in team history. withdrawal Last year’s team.