Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were friends at a Lakers game

He was certainly the most scrutinized supporter of the evening. On Monday, January 15, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber sat in on the first Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Although this was not the first basketball trip for these two sports fans, their presence was still very noticeable.

Kendall Jenner wore a leather jacket and cute sunglasses for her style “cool girl” ordinary. Kim Kardashian’s sister also held a reusable glass of her own brand of alcoholic beverage “818”, On her part, Justin Bieber’s wife had a sportier style, wearing a faded denim hat backwards, hair tied up and a leather coat. The stars were also accompanied by two other friends, Sarah Staudinger and Lauren Perez.

Kendall fell out after her breakup

An outing from Kendall Jenner that comes a month after the revelation of her breakup with Bad Bunny. The model and the Puerto Rican rapper were in love for more than ten months, and even appeared together during Fashion Week last September, before finally joining the group of celebrities who separated in 2023 First.

On her part, Hailey Bieber (ex-Baldwin) will celebrate six years of her marriage with Justin Bieber this year. As a couple since 2016, the pair continues to publicly profess their love for each other. Last September, it was the singer who took to the pen online to praise his partner. , My dear, you have won my heart. I know from the depths of my soul that this adventure with you will exceed all of our wildest expectations. i love you with every fiber of my being ,he wrote tenderly on his Instagram account.