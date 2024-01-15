CNN analyst says Israel accepts US ‘bridge offer’ on prisoner and hostage exchange and awaits Hamas response

(CNN) — CNN analyst Barak Ravid, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official, said on Saturday that Israel would accept a “bridge offer” from the United States on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released for each hostage held by Hamas. have taken.

According to Ravid, Israel accepted the proposal presented by CIA Director Bill Burns. Burns was in Doha, Qatar, where Hamas and Israel are negotiating through mediators.

The delegations are now awaiting a response from Hamas, Ravid said.

A diplomatic source briefed on the matter confirmed the accuracy of the information to CNN, but said some issues still remained, including the influx of aid into Gaza and “Israeli military redeployment.”

CNN contacted Israeli and Hamas officials about the status of the talks.

It is not clear what changes were made to the number of Palestinian prisoners. Hamas’s latest proposal this month calls for the release of 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. At the time Israel described the demands as “ridiculous” and “absurd”.

If a deal is finalized, it is expected to have several phases. In the first phase, Hamas proposed releasing the hostages, who are women – including Israeli soldiers –, the elderly, the sick and the injured. The number is believed to be around 40 out of approximately 100 hostages still alive.

Mossad Director David Barnia visited Doha this week for talks with a high-level Israeli security delegation.