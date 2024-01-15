Saoirse Ronan earmarked for Oscar glory in 2025

Fresh from Cillian Murphy’s Academy Awards success, Ireland could very well be in the Hollywood role as US entertainment bible Variety has tipped Saoirse Ronan as an Oscars 2025 frontrunner.

She is nominated for a possible Best Actress nomination for her new film, The Outrun, which tells the story of a woman named Rona who has just come out of rehab for alcohol addiction.

Saoirse’s name is also rumored to be in the running for a Best Supporting Actress nomination next year for the wartime epic Blitz. The 29-year-old was previously nominated for her performances in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women.

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone and Jennifer Connelly. Photo: Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Stylish Saoirse has also just been announced as the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton. The luxury brand has been nurturing its relationship with the actress for the past several months.

Last December, she attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles as the guest of Nicolas Ghesquière, the brand’s artistic director of women’s collections. She also graced the front row at Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2024 ready-to-wear show in October.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden attend the premiere of Mary Queen of Scots in Scotland in 2019 Picture: Getty Images for Universal

Saoirse also recently got engaged to Scottish actor Jack Lowden after falling in love on the set.

The actor may be hoping that life doesn’t imitate art as he fell in love while portraying the disastrous marriage between Mary Queen of Scots and the arrogant Lord Darnley.

So even though she’s seemed quiet lately, it looks like we’re about to see a lot more of Saoirse!