Cobra Kai The Karate Kid Saga Continues Download PC Game For Free

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid SageContins is a beat ’em up game based on the American streaming television series Cobra Kai. It was created by Flux Game Studio and is based on the Unity engine. GameMill Entertainment and Maximum Games are the publishers of this action-adventure game. The initial release date of the game was October 27, 2020, and it is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox One. On January 5, 2021, this game was released for PC via Steam.

Name Cobra Kai The Karate Kid saga continues Initial release date October 27, 2020 Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One Developer Flux Game Studio Editor GameMill Entertainment, Maximum Games Engine Unit Genders Beat ’em up, Fighting game, Adventure game, Casual game, Adventure Category PC Games >Adventure

What is the game about?

This game begins with Demetri and Hawk arguing in Principal Lopez’s office, where they are about to be suspended. They must explain everything that happened from the beginning to Director López. The game then progresses through several acts in which each of them contributes their point of view on the plot. There are a total of five acts, and in the end director López does not believe any of the two boys’ statements about the events. They are told to remain detained until the end of the day and write down everything they know because he suspects that what they are explaining could become a video game or a television series.

How to Play

This is an epic beat’em up adventure video game in which players must choose a side, master their moves, and accept their destiny. There are a total of eight playable characters, each with their own set of moves, combos, progression, real-time character swapping, finishing attacks, etc. These eight playable characters are divided into two teams: Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do Karate. Miguel Diaz, Johnny Lawrence, Tory Nichols and Hawk are members of Cobra Kai, while Samantha LaRusso, Daniel LaRusso, Robby Keene and Demetri are members of Miyagi-Do Karate. The game involves a variety of moves and skills that can be used to help defeat enemies and bosses.

Game features

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid SagaContins is a side-scrolling action-adventure game in which players demonstrate their karate skills by playing as one of the many available characters. The rivalry that erupted 34 years ago in 1984 is still alive and well at West Valley High School. The following are some of the features that make this game fun for players.

This feature of Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga continues shows a completely new story with unique scenes and dialogue. Players can choose between being a member of Cobra Kai or a member of Miyagi-Do Karate, with 8 playable characters. To reach the ultimate ending, players must complete both sides of the story.

With the help of this feature, players can seamlessly switch between their favorite characters. Choose any Dojo first, and if you want to switch, you can easily choose between Samantha LaRusso, Daniel LaRusso, Robby Keene, or Demetri from Miyagi-Do Karate, or Miguel Diaz, Johnny Lawrence, Tory Nicholas, or Hawk from Cobra Kai. There is complete freedom to play as any of the characters that appear in the game.

This feature was added to replicate Dojo progression. Players will need to master the game’s 40 unique skills. Some abilities are similar to those shown in the show, such as Cobra Punch and Kai Kick. Players will need to work on upgrading their character to help them deal with enemies like the Skeleton Crew, Street Goons, Security Guards, Emos, Hipsters, Preppies, Chop Shoppers, etc.

Players can explore the Los Angeles of the Karate Kid universe by completing 28 missions. There are a large number of people, adversaries and bosses that you must track to reach a triumphant conclusion in your favor.

Authentic Cobra Kai experience

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid SagaContinues features the voices of William Zabka, Ralph Macchio and other top cast members from the Cobra Kai series. Players can also enjoy the atmosphere of the game by listening to special music created by the creators of the Cobra Kai show. What makes this game authentic to its origins if not these features?

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Sage Continues is packed with fun comic-style scenes with a retro feel. This game pays homage to old school arcade visuals with its nostalgic feel. It features a detailed story as well as a fun side-scrolling fighting game that includes most of the epic moves and special attacks. If you are a die-hard Miyagi-Verse fan, then this game is for you.

Cobra Kai The Karate Kid Saga Continues – Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz / Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics card: Radeon HD 6870, 1 GB / GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 1 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card or integrated chipset

Cobra Kai The Karate Kid Saga Continues – Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200 / Intel® Core™ i5 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 470 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card or integrated chipset

Frequent questions

In Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, how many playable characters are there? This game features eight playable characters.

How much space does Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga still take up? This game will take up about 6 GB of storage capacity.

For a single-player game, how long is the main story of Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid SagaContinues? The main story of this game lasts approximately 9 hours and 13 minutes.

