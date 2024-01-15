Kindergarten PC Game Download Full Version (v1.4)

Kindergarten is a popular indie adventure game developed by COn Man Games and Smash Games. It was published under the name Smash Games on June 16, 2017 for the Steam platform. The main goal of the game is to have fun and not die, which sounds simple enough but it’s not. Players will have to attend school in the game, make friends and fight enemies. Following the game’s release, reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, which is why it has received so many downloads. The game can be played in single player mode and is quite a fun experience.

Kindergarten PC Game Download

Name Kindergarten
Initial release date
Platforms Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS
Modification single player
Developers SmashGames, Scam Games
Editor SmashGames
Genders Independent game, Violent, Gore, Adventure

If players are starting this game and have not played it before, they must make sure they understand all the rules and regulations of the school before joining or it will be impossible for them to survive in the game. Investigation is one of the main aspects of the game and players will always have to stay safe and look for clues to clearly understand what is happening at the school.

One of the school’s basic rules is that students must always be one mop away from the janitor for legal reasons. If the students cannot follow the school rules, they will end up being punished and eventually killed in this process. To move forward in the game, make sure you keep your head down and don’t make too much noise.

What is the game about?

It is an abstract puzzle adventure game that has been around for over 4 years. Players will play as kindergarten students, which is a little different. In kindergarten, teachers are unhappy with the students and try to get rid of them one by one. Players will often see the janitor cleaning blood from the walls and floors. The cafeteria keeps serving the same food over and over again.

Each child visits the principal’s office and has a strange device placed on their body. As players progress through the game, they will be able to see missing students from time to time. Players will have to discover what is happening at the school and why children are disappearing and there is so much blood out there. The lives of the players will depend on what they discover.

How to Play

The main goal of Kindergarten developers is gameplay. The game controls are quite basic but the best thing is that they are all quite reactive. The games are based on the Unity 3D engine, which makes them quite fun. The story of the game is quite impactful and players will get to know the situation as they progress through the game. The most disturbing gameplay of Kindergarten is that the school teachers always carry a gun with them and end up shooting the children whenever they want without any explanation. Since players will play the character of new students, it is up to them to stay out of the eyes of the teachers and avoid getting killed. Players should focus more on saving themselves than saving other students.

If players want to download and play the Kindergarten game on their PC via Steam, they need to ensure that the PC is running Windows XP or higher. The game requires a minimum 1.6 GHz processor with 1 GB of RAM. A graphics card like ATI Mobility Radeon 4200 surely helps the game look better. The DirectX required to run Kindergarten is version 11 and the game requires approximately 150 MB of free space to download and play. The game has no sound card requirements at the moment.

Features of the games.

Kindergarten has been around for quite some time, and because of its strange dynamics, many people have loved the game. The game has generated a lot of buzz due to the harsh humor it brings, which is both funny and scary at the same time. Here we have listed some of the features of the game that make it a must-have for gamers around the world.

The graphics are something that looks quite different in this game. The developers have made sure to keep the 2D graphics so that the fun and casual aspect of the game remains intact. The graphics make the game quite fun. Even when the story is so dark, the graphics help keep the game’s atmosphere light.

All the controls that have been designed by the developers for Kindergarten are quite smart but basic. The controls are generally responsible for the movement of the character the players play. The controls are quite reactive and smart, which helps players navigate the entire school without any problem.

Interactive game characters.

There are several characters available in the game, including students, janitors, teachers, and the principal. Players will be able to interact with each of the characters at their own time. If players are thinking about interacting with other characters, make sure it’s pretty organic or else it could end up being the reason for their death.

Along with the main story of the game, players will also need to complete some side quests with them to complete the game. The side quests are generally unrelated to the main story of the game, but they are quite fun to complete. Make sure to complete the side quests along with the main story of the game. The side quests will surely help players get more accustomed to the school and how everything works here.

There are many games that try to convey shocking humor to their players, but they all end up having a rather serious approach towards the game. With Kindergarten things are different because the game is quite adventurous and casual at the same time, making it a fun experience for players. If you are thinking about playing this game, make sure you are ready to go through the roller coaster that the game will take you on.

Kindergarten: minimum system requirement

OS: Windows XP

Processor: 1.6ghz

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI Mobility Radeon 4200

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 MB available space

Sound card: Any

Kindergarten: recommended system requirement

Frequent questions

Is Kindergarten available on the Steam platform? Yes, Kindergarten is available on the Steam platform.

How much free hard drive space does the Kindergarten game need? Kindergarten requires around 150 MB of free space to run on any PC via the Steam platform.

What company is responsible for publishing Kindergarten? The Kindergarten game has been published under the name Smash Games.

