Free PC Game Command and Conquer Rivals Download Full Version

Are you a person who is a big fan of real-time strategy based games? If yes, Command and Conquer Rivals PC game free download will give you an amazing experience of playing a real-time strategy game online. This game can catch the attention of people who love to play PUBG.

Command and Conquer Rivals Game Download for PC

Command and Conquer Rivals officially hit the market on December 14, 2018 and was developed by EA Redwood Studios. This game allows multiplayer on iOS and Android devices.

This game involves one-on-one rivals, which is a perfect competitive game that incorporates real-time strategies. This game was initially featured as a live demo game on EA Play in the year 2018.

About Command and Conquer Rivals

This game uses Android as the platform through which players can enjoy playing the game. Google Play launched the pre-alpha version of the Command and Conquer Rivals game in early 2018.

The player in this game has the option to play as a guild, rival, GDI, with unique abilities offered by factions and units.

The main task assigned to the players is to control the platform surrounding the missile silo.

How to Play

This game expects players to build a base and obtain all the resources needed to conquer the opponent’s forces. This is a real-time strategy game that requires players to be alert and helps keep the player’s energy level always high.

The entire faction structure is selected by the player and built by himself in a place called the construction yard. When the player finishes building his base in the game’s construction yard, he allows him to build a new construction near the existing one. Large vehicles are also provided to the player for construction, helping them build a solid base to combat rivalry with the opponent.

The Command and Conquer game series allows the player to make use of the multiplayer gaming options offered online and also skirmish matches where players have the opportunity to play with AI as their opponents.

A unique quality of this game is that each type of virtual structure functions as a technology tree structure. Power plant structures are provided to the player to gain adequate support that is required to protect the structures from being destroyed by the opponent’s forces.

Characteristics

The notable feature of this game is that it has a wonderful music system. The music of this mobile video game was nominated at the Hollywood Music Media Awards. Isn’t it fantastic? The player can experience vibrant and energetic music while playing the game. Let’s delve into more unique features that this game offers.

Change of graphics in the game.

The player has the advantage of changing the graphics mode, especially when playing a solo game instead of a multiplayer one. The developers of the game have remastered the 4K graphics and this is an amazing feature for a player playing a solo game.

The game has a variety of options when it comes to the bonus gallery. Most of the players while playing a video game love to get bonus points which in turn makes the game more interesting. The Command and Conquer Rivals game bonus gallery has many musical tracks; A photo taking option is available to the player and it also has B-roll footage that the player can use for more than four hours.

This game allows the player to enjoy music for more than seven hours. The music for this game has been re-recorded and remastered live by Tibetan Sons and Franklin Klepacki. Music plays a very important role in any game and keeps the player interested while playing.

Jukebox is also available in this game, which allows the player to control the sound and music system. This feature allows the player to customize the entire soundtrack with support for playlists.

Since this game involves rivalry, maps are something that gives the player an advantage to win the game. This feature of this game helps the player to have control over the terrain with a map editor that is available on Steam and in original versions. Maps are inevitable when it comes to real-time strategy games and the maps available in Command and Conquer Rivals are simply an amazing feature worth mentioning.

Simply put, the game overall ranks very well in the market and there are many people who love to play it according to a survey conducted by Metacritic. The game has wonderful and creative artificial intelligence with the help of which the player can control difficult scenarios through skirmish mode. The game has customizable hotkeys which are actually another feature that is harder to ignore. This game has been commercially successful with more than 30 million players worldwide.

How to Download Command and Conquer Rivals PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Command and Conquer Rivals PC button

: Click on the Download Command and Conquer Rivals PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Command and Conquer Rivals for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Command and Conquer Rivals: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel P4 / 2000+ AMD Athlon 2.0 GHz (for Vista and Windows 7 – Intel P4 / 2200+ AMD Athlon 2.2 GHz)

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 512 MB for XP/ 1 GB for Vista and 7

Operating system: Windows XP/Vista/7

VIDEO CARD: GeForce 4+/ Radeon 8500

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: Minimum 15 GB (41 GB for all games)

Command and Conquer Rivals – Recommended System Requirement

OS: Win XP 32

Processor: Intel Pentium III / AMD Athlon MP

Graphics card: AMD Radeon Xpress 1200 Series or NVIDIA GeForce FX 5200

System memory: 256 MB RAM

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card.

Frequent questions

Does the version of Command and Conquer Rivals allow the player to download it for free? There is a free version of the Command and Conquer game available on the internet that has single-player and multiplayer game modes.

Is it possible to play Command and Conquer Rivals games on Windows 10? The Command and Conquer Rivals game cannot be played on Windows 10 due to compatibility issues and the solution is to purchase the ultimate collection of the game or a digital version to resolve the issues when it comes to playing this game on Windows 10.

Is it advisable to buy the remastered version of the Command and Conquest Rivals game? Yes. The full package of the remastered version is quite expensive, but it is worth purchasing if you have already loved playing the previous versions of this game. It has updated features compared to previous versions.

