CODE organizes a course on Contemporary Oral Medicine taught by Drs. Eduardo Chimenos and Jose Lopez

Analytical Cookies: Analytical cookies help website owners understand how visitors interact with websites by anonymously collecting and providing information.
Advertising cookies: Advertising cookies are used to track visitors to web pages. The intention is to display advertisements that are relevant and attractive to the individual user, and therefore more valuable to publishers and third-party advertisers.
|.gacetadental.com
|__HSSRC
|When HubSpot changes the session cookie, this cookie is also set to determine whether the visitor has restarted their browser.
|expires at the end of the session
|.gacetadental.com
|_gid
|The ID is used to identify users up to 24 hours after last activity
|in 22 hours
|.gacetadental.com
|__hstc
|Main cookie for tracking visitors.
|Expires in 6 months
|.gacetadental.com
|_Sing
|IDs are used to identify users
|in a year
|.hsforms.com
|hubspotutk
|This cookie tracks the visitor’s identity. This is sent to HubSpot upon form submission and is used when deduplicating contacts.
|Expires in 6 months
|.hubspot.com
|hubspotutk
|This cookie tracks the visitor’s identity. This is sent to HubSpot upon form submission and is used when deduplicating contacts.
|Expires in 6 months
|.hubspot.com
|__HSSC
|This cookie tracks sessions.
|will end in 30 minutes
|.hubspot.com
|hubspotutk
|Sets an identifier for the session. This allows the website to obtain visitor behavior data for statistical purposes.
|Expires in 180 days
|.hubspot.com
|_Sing
|IDs are used to identify users
|in a year
|.hubspot.com
|__hstc
|Main cookie for tracking visitors.
|Expires in 6 months
|.twitter.com
|_Sing
|IDs are used to identify users
|in a year
|www.google.com
|UUL
|Kept by Google and YouTube and used to measure traffic on YouTube. A unique word of text is saved to identify the browser, timestamp for the interaction, and the browser/origin page that brought the user to this website.
|1 day
|linkedin.com
|Lidsey
|Used by the social networking service, LinkedIn, to track the use of integrated services.
|in 22 hours
|reddit.com
|_rdt_uuid
|This cookie is set by Reddit and is used for remarketing on reddit.com.
|Expires in one and a half year
|.hubspot.com
|_cfuvid
|This cookie is part of the services provided by Cloudflare – including load balancing, delivery of web content, and connection to DNS servers for web operators.
|expires at the end of the session
|.hubspot.com
|__cf_bm
|This cookie is used to distinguish between humans and bots. It is beneficial for the website to generate valid reports on the usage of its website.
|will expire in 1 day
|.doubleclick.net
|SDI
|To provide ad delivery or retargeting.
|in 13 months
|.doubleclick.net
|DSID
|To store user preferences.
|in 2 weeks
|.doubleclick.net
|ar_debug
|Stores and tracks conversions.
|Permanent
|.facebook.com
|S.B.
|To store browser details.
|in 2 years
|.facebook.com
|X.S
|To store a unique session ID.
|in 3 months
|.facebook.com
|Father
|To provide ad delivery or retargeting.
|in 3 months
|.facebook.com
|c_user
|To store a unique user ID.
|in 1 month
|.hubspot.com
|_fbp
|Ads are used by Facebook to offer a range of products, such as real-time offers from third-party advertisers.
|in 3 months
|.facebook.com
|datar
|This is used to prevent creation of fake/spam accounts. DATR cookies are associated with a browser, not individual people.
|in a year
|.gacetadental.com
|_fbp
|Ads are used by Facebook to offer a range of products, such as real-time offers from third-party advertisers.
|in 3 months
|.gacetadental.com
|_gcl_au
|Used by Google AdSense to experiment with advertising through the efficiency of websites that use its services.
|in 3 months
|.gacetadental.com
|_gcl_au
|Used by Google AdSense to experiment with advertising through the efficiency of websites that use its services.
|in 3 months
|.google.com
|__Secure-3PSIDCC
|Targeting cookie. It is used to create user profiles and show relevant and personalized Google ads to the user.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|__safe-1psidts
|Targeting cookie. It is used to create user profiles and show relevant and personalized Google ads to the user.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|APISID
|Google collects information from visitors to videos played by YouTube.
|Permanent
|.google.com
|HSID
|Google Analytics Customization Cookie. Used by the Google + 1 sharing button and is required to link content to your Google 1+ account.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|__secure-3psid
|Targeting cookie. It is used to profile the interests of website visitors and to display relevant and personalized Google advertisements.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|Sid
|Google Analytics Customization Cookie. Used by the Google + 1 sharing button and is required to link content to your Google 1+ account.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|__Secure-1Papacid
|This cookie is used for targeting purposes to build a profile of website visitors’ interests in order to display relevant and personalized Google ads.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|__secure-3psidts
|This cookie is used for targeting purposes to build a profile of website visitors’ interests in order to display relevant and personalized Google ads.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|__secure-1psid
|This cookie is used for targeting purposes to build a profile of website visitors’ interests in order to display relevant and personalized Google ads.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|__Secure-3Papacid
|Profiles the interests of website visitors to deliver relevant and personalized advertising through retargeting.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|Sapisid
|Google Analytics Customization Cookie. Used by the Google + 1 sharing button and is required to link content to your Google 1+ account.
|in 2 years
|.google.com
|__secure-1psidcc
|This cookie is used for targeting purposes to build a profile of website visitors’ interests in order to display relevant and personalized Google ads.
|in 1 year
|.google.com
|SIDCC
|Security cookies to verify the authenticity of visitors, prevent fraudulent use of credentials, and protect visitor data against unauthorized access.
|in 3 months
|.google.com
|__secure-nid
|Google uses this cookie to remember your preferences and other information.
|in 1 year
|.google.com
|B.C
|Google uses this cookie to remember your preferences and other information.
|in 6 months
|.google.com
|ADS_VISITOR_ID
|It is used to identify advertisements served by users.
|in 3 months
|.google.com
|ni d
|These cookies are used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalization.
|in 7 months
|.google.com
|Agreement
|Stores visitor preferences and personalizes ads.
|Permanent
|.google.com
|_gid
|Registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data about how the visitor uses the website.
|will expire in 1 day
|.linkedin.com
|lms_analytics
|Used to identify LinkedIn members outside of LinkedIn for analysis.
|30 days
|.linkedin.com
|lms_ads
|Used to identify LinkedIn members outside of LinkedIn for advertising purposes.
|in 30 days
|.linkedin.com
|aam_uuid
|Configured for ID sync for Adobe Audience Manager.
|in 30 days
|.linkedin.com
|leap
|Used by non-www domains to indicate a member’s login status.
|in 1 year
|.linkedin.com
|AMCV_14215E3D5995C57C0
A495C55%40AdobeOrg
|Signals the start of a session for Adobe Experience Cloud.
|Session
|.linkedin.com
|m box
|Stores an anonymous identifier about the visitor.
|in 2 years
|.linkedin.com
|s_tslv
|Used to maintain and retrieve time since last visit in Adobe Analytics.
|6 months
|.linkedin.com
|_gcl_au
|Used by Google AdSense to experiment with advertising through the efficiency of websites that use its services.
|in 3 months
|.linkedin.com
|bcookie
|Used by LinkedIn to track use of integrated services.
|in a year
|.linkedin.com
|li_mc
|It is used as a temporary cache to prevent database lookups for a member’s consent to the use of non-essential cookies and to hold consent information on the client side to enforce consent on the client side. is used to.
|in 2 years
|.twitter.com
|personalization_id
|The unique value with which users can be identified by Twitter. The information collected is used to personalize Twitter services, including Twitter trends, stories, ads, and suggestions.
|in a year
|.twitter.com
|auth_token
|This cookie is for login and account authentication.
|in 4 years
|.twitter.com
|guest_id_ad
|This cookie is for advertising when you log out.
|in a year
|.twitter.com
|guest_id
|This cookie is set by Twitter to identify and track website visitors. It records whether a user is logged in to the Twitter platform and collects information about advertising preferences.
|in a year
|.twitter.com
|ct0
|These cookies allow us to track the visiting activity of our Twitter ads on our website, and also allow users to share content from our websites. These cookies do not provide us with any sensitive information regarding your account.
|in 4 hours
|.twitter.com
|d_prefs
|This cookie is for your cookie preferences.
|in 4 months
|.twitter.com
|twtr_pixel_opt_in
|This cookie allows you to share pages and content and advertisements to collect information about users’ browsing behavior for marketing purposes, including digital viewing and social media advertising.
|14 days
|.twitter.com
|guest_id_marketing
|This cookie is for marketing purposes when you log out.
|in 1 year
|.twitter.com
|twid
|This cookie is for authentication.
|in 1 year
|.twitter.com
|No
|This cookie is for opting out of ad personalization.
|in 4 years
|.facebook.com
|dpr
|Through this cookie, Facebook manages to improve the experience offered to users depending on the configuration of their device.
|in 7 days
|.linkedin.com
|gpv_pn
|It is used to preserve and retrieve the previous page viewed in Adobe Analytics.
|in 6 months
|.servedbyadbutler.com
|_ADBC
|Cookies are necessary to use the website’s features and services.
|in 6 months
|.linkedin.com
|_uetvid
|It is used to store and track visits to websites.
|in 13 months
|.linkedin.com
|li_sugar
|LinkedIn sets this cookie to collect data on user behavior in order to optimize the website and make advertising on the website more relevant.
|in 90 days