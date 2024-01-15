CODE organizes a course on Contemporary Oral Medicine taught by Drs. Eduardo Chimenos and Jose Lopez

Analytical Cookies: Analytical cookies help website owners understand how visitors interact with websites by anonymously collecting and providing information.

Advertising cookies: Advertising cookies are used to track visitors to web pages. The intention is to display advertisements that are relevant and attractive to the individual user, and therefore more valuable to publishers and third-party advertisers.

.gacetadental.com __HSSRC When HubSpot changes the session cookie, this cookie is also set to determine whether the visitor has restarted their browser. expires at the end of the session .gacetadental.com _gid The ID is used to identify users up to 24 hours after last activity in 22 hours .gacetadental.com __hstc Main cookie for tracking visitors. Expires in 6 months .gacetadental.com _Sing IDs are used to identify users in a year .hsforms.com hubspotutk This cookie tracks the visitor’s identity. This is sent to HubSpot upon form submission and is used when deduplicating contacts. Expires in 6 months .hubspot.com hubspotutk This cookie tracks the visitor’s identity. This is sent to HubSpot upon form submission and is used when deduplicating contacts. Expires in 6 months .hubspot.com __HSSC This cookie tracks sessions. will end in 30 minutes .hubspot.com hubspotutk Sets an identifier for the session. This allows the website to obtain visitor behavior data for statistical purposes. Expires in 180 days .hubspot.com _Sing IDs are used to identify users in a year .hubspot.com __hstc Main cookie for tracking visitors. Expires in 6 months .twitter.com _Sing IDs are used to identify users in a year www.google.com UUL Kept by Google and YouTube and used to measure traffic on YouTube. A unique word of text is saved to identify the browser, timestamp for the interaction, and the browser/origin page that brought the user to this website. 1 day linkedin.com Lidsey Used by the social networking service, LinkedIn, to track the use of integrated services. in 22 hours reddit.com _rdt_uuid This cookie is set by Reddit and is used for remarketing on reddit.com. Expires in one and a half year .hubspot.com _cfuvid This cookie is part of the services provided by Cloudflare – including load balancing, delivery of web content, and connection to DNS servers for web operators. expires at the end of the session .hubspot.com __cf_bm This cookie is used to distinguish between humans and bots. It is beneficial for the website to generate valid reports on the usage of its website. will expire in 1 day .doubleclick.net SDI To provide ad delivery or retargeting. in 13 months .doubleclick.net DSID To store user preferences. in 2 weeks .doubleclick.net ar_debug Stores and tracks conversions. Permanent .facebook.com S.B. To store browser details. in 2 years .facebook.com X.S To store a unique session ID. in 3 months .facebook.com Father To provide ad delivery or retargeting. in 3 months .facebook.com c_user To store a unique user ID. in 1 month .hubspot.com _fbp Ads are used by Facebook to offer a range of products, such as real-time offers from third-party advertisers. in 3 months .facebook.com datar This is used to prevent creation of fake/spam accounts. DATR cookies are associated with a browser, not individual people. in a year .gacetadental.com _fbp Ads are used by Facebook to offer a range of products, such as real-time offers from third-party advertisers. in 3 months .gacetadental.com _gcl_au Used by Google AdSense to experiment with advertising through the efficiency of websites that use its services. in 3 months .gacetadental.com _gcl_au Used by Google AdSense to experiment with advertising through the efficiency of websites that use its services. in 3 months .google.com __Secure-3PSIDCC Targeting cookie. It is used to create user profiles and show relevant and personalized Google ads to the user. in 2 years .google.com __safe-1psidts Targeting cookie. It is used to create user profiles and show relevant and personalized Google ads to the user. in 2 years .google.com APISID Google collects information from visitors to videos played by YouTube. Permanent .google.com HSID Google Analytics Customization Cookie. Used by the Google + 1 sharing button and is required to link content to your Google 1+ account. in 2 years .google.com __secure-3psid Targeting cookie. It is used to profile the interests of website visitors and to display relevant and personalized Google advertisements. in 2 years .google.com Sid Google Analytics Customization Cookie. Used by the Google + 1 sharing button and is required to link content to your Google 1+ account. in 2 years .google.com __Secure-1Papacid This cookie is used for targeting purposes to build a profile of website visitors’ interests in order to display relevant and personalized Google ads. in 2 years .google.com __secure-3psidts This cookie is used for targeting purposes to build a profile of website visitors’ interests in order to display relevant and personalized Google ads. in 2 years .google.com __secure-1psid This cookie is used for targeting purposes to build a profile of website visitors’ interests in order to display relevant and personalized Google ads. in 2 years .google.com __Secure-3Papacid Profiles the interests of website visitors to deliver relevant and personalized advertising through retargeting. in 2 years .google.com Sapisid Google Analytics Customization Cookie. Used by the Google + 1 sharing button and is required to link content to your Google 1+ account. in 2 years .google.com __secure-1psidcc This cookie is used for targeting purposes to build a profile of website visitors’ interests in order to display relevant and personalized Google ads. in 1 year .google.com SIDCC Security cookies to verify the authenticity of visitors, prevent fraudulent use of credentials, and protect visitor data against unauthorized access. in 3 months .google.com __secure-nid Google uses this cookie to remember your preferences and other information. in 1 year .google.com B.C Google uses this cookie to remember your preferences and other information. in 6 months .google.com ADS_VISITOR_ID It is used to identify advertisements served by users. in 3 months .google.com ni d These cookies are used to collect website statistics and track conversion rates and Google ad personalization. in 7 months .google.com Agreement Stores visitor preferences and personalizes ads. Permanent .google.com _gid Registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data about how the visitor uses the website. will expire in 1 day .linkedin.com lms_analytics Used to identify LinkedIn members outside of LinkedIn for analysis. 30 days .linkedin.com lms_ads Used to identify LinkedIn members outside of LinkedIn for advertising purposes. in 30 days .linkedin.com aam_uuid Configured for ID sync for Adobe Audience Manager. in 30 days .linkedin.com leap Used by non-www domains to indicate a member’s login status. in 1 year .linkedin.com AMCV_14215E3D5995C57C0

A495C55%40AdobeOrg Signals the start of a session for Adobe Experience Cloud. Session .linkedin.com m box Stores an anonymous identifier about the visitor. in 2 years .linkedin.com s_tslv Used to maintain and retrieve time since last visit in Adobe Analytics. 6 months .linkedin.com _gcl_au Used by Google AdSense to experiment with advertising through the efficiency of websites that use its services. in 3 months .linkedin.com bcookie Used by LinkedIn to track use of integrated services. in a year .linkedin.com li_mc It is used as a temporary cache to prevent database lookups for a member’s consent to the use of non-essential cookies and to hold consent information on the client side to enforce consent on the client side. is used to. in 2 years .twitter.com personalization_id The unique value with which users can be identified by Twitter. The information collected is used to personalize Twitter services, including Twitter trends, stories, ads, and suggestions. in a year .twitter.com auth_token This cookie is for login and account authentication. in 4 years .twitter.com guest_id_ad This cookie is for advertising when you log out. in a year .twitter.com guest_id This cookie is set by Twitter to identify and track website visitors. It records whether a user is logged in to the Twitter platform and collects information about advertising preferences. in a year .twitter.com ct0 These cookies allow us to track the visiting activity of our Twitter ads on our website, and also allow users to share content from our websites. These cookies do not provide us with any sensitive information regarding your account. in 4 hours .twitter.com d_prefs This cookie is for your cookie preferences. in 4 months .twitter.com twtr_pixel_opt_in This cookie allows you to share pages and content and advertisements to collect information about users’ browsing behavior for marketing purposes, including digital viewing and social media advertising. 14 days .twitter.com guest_id_marketing This cookie is for marketing purposes when you log out. in 1 year .twitter.com twid This cookie is for authentication. in 1 year .twitter.com No This cookie is for opting out of ad personalization. in 4 years .facebook.com dpr Through this cookie, Facebook manages to improve the experience offered to users depending on the configuration of their device. in 7 days .linkedin.com gpv_pn It is used to preserve and retrieve the previous page viewed in Adobe Analytics. in 6 months .servedbyadbutler.com _ADBC Cookies are necessary to use the website’s features and services. in 6 months .linkedin.com _uetvid It is used to store and track visits to websites. in 13 months .linkedin.com li_sugar LinkedIn sets this cookie to collect data on user behavior in order to optimize the website and make advertising on the website more relevant. in 90 days

