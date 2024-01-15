Coin Dozer – Carnival Prizes PC Version Free Download

Coin Bulldozer – Carnival Prize PC version free download

Join millions of players playing Coin Dozer, the original coin pusher game! Enjoy the thrill of this addictive free coin pusher game.

Take a break, play with coins, and win prizes!

Exciting Features

This addictive and nostalgic game will keep you coming back for more coins!

Real world physics simulates a real life casino style coin pusher!

The coin pusher should be shaken to release extra coins without worrying about tilting it!

Activate the Coin Wall to collect all the bonuses, coins and puzzle pieces at the pusher!

The powerful Mega Coin splashes coins and cash into your hands!

Extra special coins include exciting game features that will help you master your ability to push!

Pick up and keep the mystery box and open it to win rare items!

Keep all puzzles and prize boxes to get amazing rewards and bonus games!

You can unlock casino-themed pushers for a chance to win big on the slots!

Play the Wheel of Fortune to test your luck and find the carnival’s jackpot or cash prize!

Coin Dozer – Free Prizes is a free game that is funded by ads we display and other websites. To do this, we work with various advertisers on the Internet who collect information from players of our game and other games to show you ads relevant to your interests. Please do not install or run the game unless you consent to the use and sharing of information as detailed in our Privacy Statement.