Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie pair up for an ‘incredible journey’

After “Barbie”, Margot Robbie will return to the screen with Colin Farrell in Kogonada’s new film: “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey”. An iconic couple and the superstar actress and independent cinema’s favorite actor together for the first time.

A prestigious casting for Kogonada

The cast of American filmmaker Kogonada’s next film has been revealed by Deadline, and it’s This pair is as iconic as it is unique., Actually, later after yangIn 2021’s sci-fi tale and festival sensation, the Korean-born writer-director will direct Irish actor Colin Farrell and Australian actress Margot Robbie. a big adventure beautiful journey,

Colin Farrell returns to great heights after yang, Batman And Banshees of Inishrein, This last role brought him considerable critical recognition. There is no real need to introduce the second, actress and producer at the top unprecedented success of barbie In 2023.

The Banshees of Inishrin ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

So this will be the second collaboration between Kogonada and Colin Farrell after yang, where Colin Farrell particularly left his mark. As he had previously done with Yorgos Lanthimos (prawn fish, killing of sacred deer), the actor thus flourishes more and more in the auteur cinema that extends its arms towards him.

For Margot Robbie, this will be her new film barbie, A radical change in style and register, which would serve as a perfect break with the phenomenon created by Greta Gerwig’s film. After being snubbed by the Academy, she was not nominated for the 2024 Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role as the famous doll. However, she will compete in the most prestigious category individually, best filmSince it is the creator of barbie,

by the makers of flower moon killer

Imperative Entertainment will produce this film. He recently and notably produced Martin Sourse’s film flower moon killeras well as without filter By Ruben Ostlund.

At the moment, no accurate information has been filtered on the scenario. a big adventure beautiful journey Described simply as follows:An imaginative story about two strangers and the incredible journey that connects them,