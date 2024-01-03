Paolo Guerrero distances himself from Cesar Vallejo: what does he have to do to sign for another club?

Brand new signing Cesar Vallejo for the 2024 season will be taking a step back due to family issues. Paolo Guerrero has not yet defined his future.

an earthquake is coming league 1 2024, With the tournament at stake, new signing Cesar Vallejo will not be coming to Trujillo. Peru team’s historical scorer Paolo Guerrero had signed a two-year contract, however, he will meet the board to terminate the contract.

ESPN journalist Franco Laustounou reveals speaking with ‘Cruel‘Recently on this topic. The 40-year-old forward would have told them that he wants to resolve his situation with UCV before signing for another institution.

“Where is Paolo going to play? I think this is later news. He wants to focus on finishing this phase first And then start another, but in the same order. That made it clear to me.”Lostounow noted on SportsCenter.

At the moment, it has not been revealed which teams want to keep the Peruvian attacker for next season. However, everything indicates that the footballer will not join Vallejo due to a non-football problem.

In recent weeks, the appointment of Guerrero by the ‘Poetas’ surprised thousands of fans. Subsequently, the ‘bicolor’ gunner posed with a T-shirt of the Trujillo cast and was presented through a promotional video.

Paolo Guerrero has signed a contract with Cesar Vallejo

It is important to note that Paulo Guerrero has signed a professional contract with the Cesar Vallejo University club, as reported by LÍBERO journalist Gustavo Peralta. So far, the ‘9’ of the Peruvian team has not spoken publicly about this situation.

