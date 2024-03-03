Colombia vs United States: Women’s Gold Cup match plays out – International Football – Sports

colombia national team

colombian national team won the gold cup

picture:

colombian football federation

Colombia national team won the Gold Cup

The national team is looking to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

colombian women’s national team Wants to achieve a historic win against the United States this Sunday to reach the semi-finals of the Gold Cup.

With a desire to defeat the powerful North American team and reach the semi-finals of the tournament, the Colombian team faces its biggest challenge yet.

The national team qualified for the quarterfinals after finishing second behind Brazil in Group B. They beat Panama 6–0, lost to the Brazilians 1–0, and defeated Puerto Rico 2–0.

The United States was second in Group A, behind Mexico, with 6 points.

this is how the game works

second time
Colombia 0
United States 3 (12 min, Kindsey Horan; 21 min, Jenna Nigswonger; 45 min, Shaw)

game

