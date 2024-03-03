Colombia vs United States: Women’s Gold Cup match plays out – International Football – Sports

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Verification email will be sent
Check your inbox and if not, check your spam folder.
No, change email Yes, send
You already have an account associated with EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and do not miss all the benefits we have available to you.
colombian national team won the gold cup
colombian football federation
Colombia national team won the Gold Cup
The national team is looking to make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.
Receive the recognition of El Casamentiras at the end of the news.
colombian women’s national team Wants to achieve a historic win against the United States this Sunday to reach the semi-finals of the Gold Cup.
With a desire to defeat the powerful North American team and reach the semi-finals of the tournament, the Colombian team faces its biggest challenge yet.
The national team qualified for the quarterfinals after finishing second behind Brazil in Group B. They beat Panama 6–0, lost to the Brazilians 1–0, and defeated Puerto Rico 2–0.
The United States was second in Group A, behind Mexico, with 6 points.
this is how the game works
second time
Colombia 0
United States 3 (12 min, Kindsey Horan; 21 min, Jenna Nigswonger; 45 min, Shaw)
game
more sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
you have arrived content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to its fullest digital time Unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900/month for the first two months
We know you always like to stay informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters With the best current news.
- Comment News that interests you.
- Keep Your favorite items.
Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.
(TagstoTranslate)Colombia(T)United States(T)Gold Cup