Austin Butler singing Beyoncé with a reporter is the video we need right now

They say you should never meet your idols but Austin Butler proves that, sometimes, that can be okay!

In one of the most epic videos circulating on the internet today, an interviewer has revealed the adorable moment he found while dueting with the Dune 2 star.

Daniel Merrifield, known as The Movie Dweeb on social media, shared a video on his Instagram, TikTok and X accounts titled ‘The song that broke my soul with Austin Butler on my 2024 bingo card was not.’

Austin Butler delighted a reporter when he started singing along to a Beyoncé song with her. Credit: @themoviedweeb

The clip shows Austin and co-star Timothée Chalamet preparing for an interview while Merrifield hums Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’.

“Are you singing Break My Soul?” Austin asks.

“Yes!” Merrifield replied. “Did we just do a duet? I thought we did!”

The video producer then jokes that she’s ‘the Beyoncé of the room’, to which Austin responds “I can see that! Are you a Virgo?”

While Merrifield isn’t a Virgo, she’s certainly one happy reporter after sharing such a fun moment with the down-to-earth movie star.

Movie Dweeb’s followers were just as excited, with one writing “Austin Butler’s singing cracks me up in the best way.”

Another wrote, “He’s asking if you’re a Virgo. I love him so much.”

Another TikTok fan of The Movie Dweeb gushed, “This is my Roman Empire,” while someone else enthused, “This is so amazing!!!”

The video has been viewed nearly 200,000 times on Twitter/X and 17,000 times on Instagram.

Austin is currently on the promo trail for Dune 2, which has earned an impressive US$81.5 million for its domestic debut. The actor is also currently starring in TV series lord of air More coming soon to Apple TV+ bike rider With Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy,

