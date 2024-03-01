Comments on the news: Ed Sheeran designs 2 Loopers in collaboration with Headrush – Headrush Electronics Looper X Forum
17 mins ago
Hashman
Ed Sheeran has been using loopers for almost ten years and he decided to develop 2 new loopers with the help of the Headrush brand.
Hashman
It is actually quite expensive compared to the RC series
Liquor
At the moment it's hard to know if the other tracks…)
-> I found the answer on Sheeranguitars.com site: Looper Tracks Max # of 4
(Last edited message on 03/01/2024 at 1:46:23 PM)
oborial
Frankly, it smells like a shipwreck… That's almost 3x the price of the RC600 for a machine that has most of the Looperboard's faults (crawly ergonomics, limited choice of effects and anemic if the routing is hyper-complete) settings). Some properties like different outputs. (Ed Sheeran's son has no control over the balance of his various looper tracks live in a stadium? Like, really?) Then there's Sheeran's signature looperboard, what professional musician would love that? In short, like Looperboard, I think Headrush hoards features with a hyper-closed workflow, and I fear the collaboration with Sheeran has only reinforced this mistake. Later, if we have real EQs and compressors, it will already be there (it's a pain on a looperboard with a non-parametric 3-band EQ, while we have a touch screen that can just be controlled with a good parametric EQ.) Need to integrate style or digital mixing desk). I hope I'm wrong about that because besides, the Looperboard's hardware was great, and having 4 mic preamps on one machine is cool and unique today!
(Last edited message on 02/03/2024 23:31:57)
