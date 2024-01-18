Comparison between the two most powerful cell phones in the world

Year after year, the expectations of big companies and their most loyal users are renewed with each industry launch. mobile, The two largest in the segment, Samsung and AppleThey usually compete for a large share of the worldwide market.

several months after launch iPhone 15 Pro MaxAt the top of the range of the Cupertino giant, the Korean technology company showed its new cards this Wednesday Chief, Galaxy S24 Ultra,

Samsung’s first device to adopt a revolutionary concept for the smartphone industry, called Galaxy AI Equipped with many “smart” functionsThe Galaxy S24 Ultra is not only remarkable differences at the software level With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but Manzenita also gets the brand into trouble next top of the rangeHe iPhone 16 Pro Max,

Artificial Intelligence, Difference

Explanation app for Galaxy S24. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Algorithms and language models enhance almost every experience on the Galaxy S24 series, from facilitating barrier-free communications to Intelligent real-time text and call translation Maximizing creative freedom with improved image editing.

Now also simplify users’ daily tasks with the Notes section since Galaxy S24 Ultra You can better understand and organize freehand text.

Apart from incorporating some functions of technology with AI, Samsung’s flagship launch will be equipped with some of the latest advances. Google: maybe your trump card to try Recapture Apple’s market dominance to date.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, like its “smaller brothers” Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, is the first smartphone on the market to be equipped with generic Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. google cloud,

It is executed inside Gemini Pro and Image 2 Does it work On Vertex AI Platform, The first is a revolutionary multimodal language model, Like ChatGPT made popular, which can understand, operate and combine various types of information, such as text, code, images and video; The other, meanwhile, is in charge of convert text to image,

Unlike what Siri can offer on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy S24 Ultra series users can now take advantage of Voice recorder function and automatically transcription to text, Ideal for students.

The Circle to Search function is one of Google’s great contributions to the S24 Ultra. Photo: Bloomberg.

Another amazing feature of this collaboration with Google is the “circle or” to search. circle from search“. Through a circle or scribble on an image or YouTube video, the Google search engine instantly brings up all kinds of information about the object on the Galaxy S24 Ultra without the need to do a traditional search.

design

The Samsung S24 Ultra is the first smartphone of its kind with titanium edges. Photo: Bloomberg.

Like the latest iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with titanium frameA material that the company claims provides better durability to the phones and makes them lighter than previous models.

In the new series of iPhones, the 15 Pro Max model stood out at the time of its launch Advanced design and better technical featuresMainly in its processor and camera.

The Manzanita brand chose thinner edges, Made from precision Grade 5 titanium for the first time Nanometer, who made it The most resistant and lightest iPhone phone So far.

Screen

iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple’s phone with the largest screen.

6.7″ Super Retina quality They added HDR10, Dolby Vision and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate like the S24 Ultra,

For its part, Samsung’s novelty has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, with Quad HD + resolution and extreme brightness that reaches 2,600 nits this generation for use in full sun conditions. a figure that is too high 2000 nits from apple,

camera

The cameras of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Regarding the rear camera, 200 megapixel main sensorA 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and two 50 MP and 10 MP telephoto cameras with 5x and 3x optical zoom respectively, another novelty in addition to new artificial intelligence features that improve the quality of photos.

The phone includes a “Visual Engine” feature, which includes a suite of AI tools to improve image taking and creative editing; nitography, which improves photos and videos taken with 100x space zoom; And options like “Generative Edit,” which uses generative AI to fill in the background.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra improved both the optical zoom and the definition of the 100x Space Zoom.

Unlike the base version, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with an A17 Pro processor, which brings the A16 to the lower tier of the family, and an entirely new triple camera system.

The main and angular sensor is of 48 megapixels, while the wide angle and periscope lens is of 12 megapixels. The latter is a technological innovation that allows Get better optical zoom Compared to previous iPhones.

Different types of camera zooms on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a triple camera system consisting of a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The latter is a technological innovation that allows to achieve More optical zoom than previous iPhones, At the front, there is a 12 MP selfie camera with autofocus and f/1.9 aperture.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max also includes a new Action Mode combined with the phone’s 5x lens, which allows Record high quality videos Up to 4K at 60 frames per second.

Additional Features

iPhone 15 action button.

Another peculiarity of this model is the so-called “action button”. this feature Classic replaces mute tab Of iPhone.

Apple included it so that each user can perform different tasks beyond that silence device, For example, it is possible to have a shortcut to open an application, turn on the flashlight, or do nothing at all. An event that was well received by Manzanita fans, in addition to Dynamic Island for information.

S-Pen stylus Photo: EFE.

For its part, Korean cell phones retain their distinctive features of recent years S-Pen stylus made from recycled materials And with low latency when writing freehand, ideal for users who miss the note series.

Video game

The Galaxy S24 Ultra brings processor and screen improvements for playing video games.

Similarities between these flagships are also visible in the gamer section. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 claim to be a device for gamers, as they feature hardware-accelerated ray tracing, like that used by PC graphics cards (GPUs). This is technology that makes lighting and reflections in video games more realistic and intense.

Video games on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Samsung’s “tank” also has a special vapor chamber that helps dissipate heat better so that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, Adreno 750 GPU and 12 GB of RAM can operate with the best possible performance.

price

All these technological improvements at the software level will lead to a Highest price for Samsung’s top range: $1,300That represents an increase of $100, or 8%, compared to the same model from last year.