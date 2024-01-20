Five years after his death, Mbappe remembered his brother-in-law

kilian mbappefigure of Paris Saint Germain And world football star, Emiliano Sala remembered five years after his tragic death,

The French star published a black-and-white photo saluting the Argentinian striker who lost his life 21 January 2019, with a message that honored him five years after his departure. Sala died in an accident in the English Channel as he was traveling from France to England to join Cardiff, who were due to pay 17 million euros to sign him to Nantes.

The pilot also lost his life in the accident, which occurred after the Santa Fe man passed through Nantes to say goodbye to his companions and collect some personal belongings. david ibbotson,

Mbappé had already remembered Emme on other anniversaries of his death and even Contributed funds to continue the search for the plane privately, The bond between the forwards came from their clashes in Ligue 1.

Sala is remembered in the form of a statue in Nantes. getty images

Salas, who was 28 at the time of the accident, began his career at Club San Martín de Progreso and ended up in French football as a youth, where he played for Bordeaux, who loaned him out to three other teams. . But his success came in Nantes, where he scored 48 goals in 133 gamesBecame one of the great attackers of the French championship.

This Saturday, the fans of Nantes remembered him during the match against Laval in Ligue 2, which caused a surprise and reached the round of 16 of the French Cup. For his part, Mbappé scored a double in PSG’s win against US Orleans (4-1).

5 years without Emiliano Sala and one of the first to remember it is Kylian Mbappe… pic.twitter.com/7apno8DozX – Sports Center (@SC_ESPN) 20 January 2024