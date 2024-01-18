You have a new grillz inspired by the shark in “James Bond”… Kylie Jenner goes pink…

18 January 2024

Kim Kardashian took the #OfCourse challenge

After hilarious Mariah Carey, it’s Kim Kardashian’s turn to use cliches with the #OfCourse challenge. But, like a good businesswoman, she did nothing of the sort, unlike her celebrity colleague: The star took the opportunity to promote her makeup brand, SKKN BY KIM. And so it was at his company’s headquarters that he made this TikTok video.

We can see her walking through the aisles covered with magazine covers that have been dedicated to her over the years, because “of course” she is Kim Kardashian. And also enter her “glamour room”, where couture models are scattered around, then walk past the giant screens that broadcast her advertising campaigns, all the way to the lounge where she presents her new line of lip makeup. Does it.

And just like that, in 55 seconds, you’re all filled with Kardashian-branded products, because, “of course,” Kim was wearing a SKIMS bodysuit.

Kylie Jenner turns pink

Kylie Jenner is trying a hair update! The star has actually switched to pink hair. “Hey, remember me?” “, she captioned several photos of herself showing off her new mane.

The change seems to be unanimous among her fans, who are happy to have a look that she hasn’t worn for almost ten years. The return of her “King Kylie” persona in the mid-2010s, according to People, could be a link with the launch of her new Kylie Cosmetics foundation, which comes packaged in a pink bottle! Marketing talent runs in the Kardashian family…









