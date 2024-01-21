They arrested the sister of El Russo, Los Chapitos’ main rival in Baja California.

Photo: SSP of Baja California

officials of Baja California They reported the arrest of three people, one of whom may be a sister Juan Jose Ponce FelixSurname RussianThe leader of a cell that acts as an armed wing Ismail El Mayo Zambada of sinaloa cartelJoaquin El Chapo is the main rival of the Guzmán children.

According to state security officials, three people have been detained and weapons confiscated by the State Civil Defense Force (FESC) with the support of the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), after responding to a complaint by an anonymous citizen.

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, January 19, when agents conducted a deployment that resulted in the seizure of two long weapons, one short weapon, ammunition and a vehicle.

During the operation near the Ejido Estación Coahuila in Valle de Mexicali, officers stopped a Nissan Frontier truck that matched the description given by the anonymous complainant.

Upon approaching, officers identified a man carrying a firearm, who was detained along with two adult companions and two minors from the family of one of those arrested.

Loaded weapons and supplied magazines were found in the vehicle, this evidence is part of the material seized.

Detainees originally from Sinaloa have been transferred to facilities of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to determine their legal status.

Those arrested were identified as César Antonio “N”, 25, Ramon Omar “N”, 43, and Xochitl Harumi “N”, 37.

A special protocol has been implemented for the care of minors, who were handed over to the Public Ministry for custody and subsequent reunification with their families. Meanwhile, a house related to the incident is under surveillance awaiting technical investigation order.

Unofficial information indicates that Xochitl is Harumi’s sister. Juan Jose Ponce Felixleader of the Russiansarmed wing of the group Ishmael May Jambada of the sinaloa cartel,

The Russians, who have managed to maintain a low profile within the Pacific organization for more than 20 years, are considered the main rivals. los chapitos Within the criminal organization in the border state.

This leader of the Los Rusos faction operated for many years under false aliases: Jesús Alexander Sánchez Félix and/or Miguel Ángel Gaxiola Quintero.

Ponce Félix’s criminal career began when he was 19 years old around 2001; He worked with hitman Gustavo Inzunza, alias El Macho Prieto, who operated in the states of Sonora and Sinaloa.

Like his top boss, Ismael El Mayo Zambada, El Russo conducts himself with discretion, which is why authorities have little graphic information about the subject; However, Infobae México announced it will show videos that will be broadcast on YouTube in June 2023 Ponce Félix reportedly fired firearms in the Sinaloa mountains.

In the video, El Russo is seen demonstrating the operation of his firearms. These videos were recorded in Aguacaliente, Tepuche city and Loma de Rodriguera neighborhood Culiacan, SinaloaMore than 72 thousand replications were collected in July 2023 and published in July 2013.

Ponce, surname RussianOriginally from Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, and is currently detained without an arrest warrant for extradition purposes.

Since the publication of these recordings, Russian Has not appeared in new video, symbolizing a prudent strategy as a result of the conflict Los Chapitos. In the audiovisual, Ponce is seen handling everything from pistols to high-caliber long weapons, even the nickname of his property “bingo 777,

This character is part of the cartel led by El Mayo Zambada And, to this day, despite his high notoriety in the underworld of organized crime, he remains beyond the reach of the authorities.