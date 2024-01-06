Condolences over the death of a Cuban journalist in Camagüey

The death of José Gilberto Valdés Aguilar, one of the journalists with the most remarkable career in the profession in that province, caused a great shock in Camagüey this weekend.

Local press reports indicate that Cuban died late in the night on January 5, 2024.

According to reports, he first worked for the Adelante newspaper as well as the digital sites of Televisión Camagüey, the local telecenter, and CubaPeriodistas.

His vast knowledge of the sugar agricultural industry – largely due to the studies he completed at the Álvaro Barba Machado Polytechnic Institute in this city – made him one of the leaders in the province when it came to addressing that sector, especially related to sugarcane plantations. A reference has been made. “They accept.

“Economic matters also did not escape the attention of his reporting; Teacher of several generations of professionals, who saw in Professor Valdés a man with enough journalistic expertise to learn from him; And he was the founder of the journalism degree at the University of Camagüey in 2006,” he added.

Colleagues, family and friends say goodbye to them on social networks.

“Oh, what can I say. This loss hurts. He was special. Master of ability. Together with him I learned the secrets of this beautiful, unusual profession and, as he said, “a profession that fulfills the journalist.” Baby, I didn’t know about this very unfortunate news in time. I express my deepest condolences. I am with you in this unspeakable pain. Hugs to your mom, your girls, your brother, and a TQM to you. “I hug you baby”; Some of his colleagues wrote, “The demise of a good colleague and an excellent man is unfortunate.”