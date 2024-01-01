Alternative Therapies: Focusing on Holistic Wellness ANB :: Bariloche News Agency

Alternative therapies are steadily gaining popularity as an option to improve emotional and physical well-being in a conscious and natural way. These practices include past life regression, Tamina, Reiki, biodecoding, and access bars.

In conversation with ANB, Gladys, a holistic practitioner from Bariloche, emphasized the importance of these treatments for those seeking to expand spiritually. He commented, “It is essential to work on our spiritual side; without paying attention to our emotions, mind and body, it is difficult to understand life and achieve happiness in harmony.”

Past life regression allows you to access past life memories and experiences through the subconscious. It is argued that current traumas and problems may have their roots in past lives, and remembering those moments can help heal the present. This technique is done through hypnosis, which guides the patient to access those memories in the subconscious.

Tamyana, on the other hand, is an energy therapy that works with the body’s vibrations to clear emotional and physical blockages. It uses creative visualization and meditation to achieve balance and harmony in body and mind, working with each individual’s unique vibrational frequency.

The Access Bar, a technique that involves gentle stimulation of 32 points on the head, releases energy from experiences and beliefs, calms the nervous system and improves sleep, as well as other benefits.

Gladys emphasized that these treatments do not replace conventional medicine, but complement other forms of treatment., Although they are not generally recognized by the medical community, their proponents claim their effectiveness in treating disorders such as stress, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.

Proponents of past life regression say that accessing these memories can release trauma stored in the subconscious, while Tamyana focuses on vibrational balancing and accessing bar energy to improve quality of life.

However, universal assessment of the effectiveness of these treatments is complicated by the lack of scientific consensus. Despite this, more and more people are incorporating them into their personal care routines and reporting significant changes.

Gladys is a holistic healer and a holistic psychology technician from Bariloche. It is dedicated to promoting healing in this spiritual and emotional realm, with traditional and allopathic treatments.

“My personal life experiences inspired me to become a physician today. I had leukemia for the first time at age 25, and for the second time at age 35. The second time I thought I was dying. I had experiences It’s a life marked by disease – not just diseases – that inspired me to investigate, to study, to apply some techniques first to myself and then to apply them to others. It came out without the intention of being one, I shared it with friends And started doing it with family and they started sending me people, until recently I closed down many years of business to dedicate myself to this, I think that’s what I was meant to do in this world Have come,” the doctor concluded.