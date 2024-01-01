The story of how Jeff Bezos’ brother became a millionaire by investing $10,000 in Amazon.





The story of Jeff Bezos and his success with Amazon is like few other stories. However, you may not know how important a role Bezos’ siblings Mark and Christina played in the company.

And in the mid-90s, the two brothers bet on Jeff Bezos’ vision and invested $10,000 in a then-fledgling online bookstore, quite a risky bet, but a decision that would have catapulted them into the ranks of billionaires.

This comes according to a Bloomberg report cited by Yahoo Finance, which states that in 1996, each brother founded Amazon.com Inc. Bought 30,000 shares for $10,000.

a million dollar verdict

Now, that modest investment has seen a staggering 10,249,900% increase, which could mean the Bezos brothers’ stake in Amazon is worth more than $1 billion.

An article by Luxury Launches, which refers to a Bloomberg report dated July 31, 2018, indicates that Jeff Bezos’ brothers’ shares were worth $640 million, according to the closing price of Amazon’s shares, which at the time was $91. .

If we fast forward to the present, we see that Amazon’s share price is $149, so its holdings are now valued at $1,044 million.

