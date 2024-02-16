Confirmed lineup for Chivas vs. Mazatlán at J-7

The Rojiblancos are going for a sixth win which will bring them very close to the leaders of the campaign.

The Guadalajara club will return to the field this Friday, February 16, in a match that on paper looks like a way for the coach Fernando Gago recorded his sixth win. they will visit mazatlan In commitment in line with Matchday 7 for the 2024 Clausura tournament, which will be held at the El Encanto Stadium.

The sacred herd arrives at the right time to confront the people of Sinaloa has defeated Forge FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup with a 5–2 aggregate score, Better known as ConcaChampions, they advanced to the Round of 16 where they would face the United States.

Chivas is in seventh place with 11 points as a result of three wins, two draws and one loss. But the good news is that performance is increasing under the leadership of strategist Fernando Gago, Which is close to setting a new record for games won in recent years.

And the people of Guadalajara have won five consecutive victoriesThree of them have been in Liga MX, defeating Toluca, Atlético de San Luis and Juárez. While the other two have been against the Canadians in ConcaChampions, so defeating Mazatlán would represent a fourth win in Liga MX.

Chivas’ probable lineup against Mazatlan

jose raul rangel

alan mojo

Antonio Briseno

gilberto orozco

mateo chavez

Fernando Beltran

Eric Gutierrez

Victor Guzman

Roberto Alvarado

Ricardo Marin

pavel perez

Chivas is headed for its fourth consecutive win in Liga MX. Photo: imago7/Oscar Meza

Mazatlán’s probable lineup against Chivas

Ricardo Gutierrez

jair diaz

Facundo Almada

Ventura Alvarado

jose maduena

andres montano

sergio flores

jefferson intriago

edgar barkens

louis amarilla

gustavo del prete