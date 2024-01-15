What will Josh Allen wear during his rumored red carpet walk at the Oscars 2024 with girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld? bill cubby signal outfit

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, it is Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld who have started becoming the talk of the town. The romance that started in 2023 is getting serious with each passing month.

Talking about the month, next month in March is Oscars 2024 and we can see Josh Allen and his rumored girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld walking the red carpet together. But what will he wear to the Oscars?

Josh Allen gave an idea about his Oscars outfit

Josh Allen was recently seen up and adams Kay Adams’ show during which she made some interesting revelations. The Buffalo Bills star quarterback hinted at his Oscars appearance on the show. This revelation came from another detail i.e. her outfit for the awards ceremony.

Hailee Steinfeld’s alleged boyfriend was asked if he would wear Enchante during this year’s Oscars. He replied with one word, “Maybe.” This one-word answer answered two major questions about Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld and their future plans between Oscars 2024.

First of all, it’s clear that Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are most likely to come to the Oscars 2024. Josh Allen hinted at his plans and there is no possibility that he will go alone while Hailey will be with him on the red carpet. Second, she’s likely to wear Enchante to the Oscars this year.

Enchante is a clothing brand owned by one of Josh Allen’s close friends. The Bills’ star quarterback has been spotted wearing Enchante outfits several times, whether during games or casual outings. Talking about his film Hailey Spiderman: Beyond the Spider-Verse Is on the Oscar nomination list for 2024.

Publicly, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have not been seen together. As far as possible they have kept their relationship behind the scenes. But as it appears, they may soon follow the same path as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Do you think they’ll make their relationship official at the Oscars?