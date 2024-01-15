Discover the best countries to live and visit in 2024

In an increasingly interconnected world, migration It has become a constant search for better opportunities, security and quality of life. Motivated by the desire for a promising future for themselves and their families, millions of people decide to leave their homeland. It is noteworthy that migration is not an easy task, there are challenges in adapting to the new place.

In that sense, despite the difficulties, migration It is also a testament to the human ability to overcome obstacles and move forward countries unknown. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection published a new list of the best places to travel based on the opinions of more than 1,700 people. Travelers responded to a survey based on their own experiences in different regions of the world.

Know which country is ideal to travel and live in. Source: Freepik

This is the best country for those who decide to migrate

When setting out on a journey to settle in another Country For various reasons, many aspects must be taken into account. So it is very important to know how the economy is, housing and work possibilities, family and other aspects of quality of life related to security. To determine which is the safest to travel, in addition to the opinions of those surveyed, data from the Global Peace Index, travel safety ratings from the United States Department of State and GeoSure Global were taken into account.

It is noteworthy that the survey revealed that Country Canada scored the best and became one of the safest places to travel. It is located in North America and has the longest range in the world. It offers its visitors the possibility to settle in its territory thanks to an international work program.

Canada was chosen to live because it is one of the safest countries. Source: Pinterest

Canada is characterized by its low rate of violent crime, as well as its laws that regulate the use of weapons. In addition, it also offers attractions such as Niagara Falls, its snowy forests and even beaches for surfing, depending on the season. When to take care of this place migrate Or simply, traveling for tourism.