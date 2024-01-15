Does Coca-Cola say goodbye? The company will stop selling these soft drinks

Coca-Cola, one of the most symbol of the world, have taken one strategic decisions Which will have a huge impact on your wider portfolio: This will happen when saying goodbye to someone Average 200 brands.

This movement will have a direct impact on more than half of the brands. Coca-Cola Companywho will be watching Focus on more profitable products.

Some brands that will no longer be part of this giant company will look different Tab, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Odwalla Juice or Zico Coconut Water.

Why the change?

This decision has been coming for a long time. few year, But it accelerated with the pandemic. James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of Coca-ColaExplains this:

The pandemic inspired us to be more adventurous and challenge traditional ways of doing business

It should be noted that this is not the first time that large companies have chosen this strategy. Its need has been felt in other sectors such as textiles, food or motorsports. Get rid of less profitable brands or companies to focus on your strengths.

talking about Coca-Cola, The goal is to boost your sales star products and discontinue those that are not as successful.

What does this mean for the future of the brand?

However, it is not yet known whether this change will happen or not. will it be good or bad, The truth is that The landscape for Coca-Cola is changing.

This is the restructuring and future of the brand

It should be noted that the restructuring of Coca-Cola’s elimination of 200 brands not only involvesBecause it will be a change in you too Commercial Strategy.

The company will focus on these five main categories

carbonated drinks

hydrating drinks

drinking juice

coffee based drinks

milk based drinks

It is important to highlight that the future of Coca-Cola will depend on the success of this restructuring, Well, if the company manages to focus on its most profitable products and innovate in the development of new products, it is very likely that it can maintain its position as one of the best. The most important and weighty brand in the world.