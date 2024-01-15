Does Coca-Cola say goodbye? The company will stop selling these soft drinks

Admin 53 mins ago Business Leave a comment 52 Views

Coca-Cola, one of the most symbol of the world, have taken one strategic decisions Which will have a huge impact on your wider portfolio: This will happen when saying goodbye to someone Average 200 brands.

(TagstoTranslate)Coca-Cola(tea)Soft drinks

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Money is short on the road, but it is transferable

According to Central Bank data, on the behavior of monetary indicatorsParticularly in M1 (circulating media), ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved