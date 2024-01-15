Confirmed lineup for Lyon vs. Cruz Azul for Liga MX

Cruz Azul and Lyon will face each other for matchday 9 of the Clausura 2024. In this way, both the teams will come together on the playing field.

One of the most consistent teams throughout the Clausura 2024 is Cruz Azul, which managed to consolidate a very attractive playing style. Footballers have adopted Martin Anselmi’s ideas and this has allowed them to perform brilliantly on the field of play., Nevertheless, the team will have a big challenge against Lyon tonight to cement matchday 9 of the Championship.

‘La Maquina’ will try to regain the leadership in the standings, as Pachuca beat Puebla to take first place. Although the Argentine coach will not be able to rely on Villar Ditta due to a suspension, Gonzalo Piovi is proving to be one of the best defenders in Liga MX. So, as long as the former racing players remain at this level, there will be confidence in the cement background.

For their part, ‘La Fiera’ have had an irregular start to the tournament, despite being a very interesting team. Their goal is to qualify for the league, so they take this match very seriously. It is expected to be a highly dynamic duel where whoever makes the best use of scoring opportunities will have the advantage; Lack of definition has been a problem for both teams.

Confirmed lineup of Lyon vs. Cruz Azul (Imago 7) for Clausura 2024

Cruz Azul’s lineup against Lyon

Kevin Meier

rodrigo huescas

carlos salcedo

Gonzalo Piovi

Rodolfo Rotondi

Lorenzo Faravelli

Eric Lira

carlos rodriguez

Uriel Antuna

angel sepulveda

alexis gutierrez

DT: Martin Anselmi

Lyon’s lineup against La Máquina