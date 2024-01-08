Consultation, Dollar in Peru Today, January 8: Buying and selling prices according to BCRP | economy

He dollar value In Peru it closed on Friday, January 5, trading at S/3.7200, as reported by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP).

During the day, the dollar reached a low price of S/3.7090 and closed higher, reaching a price of S/3.7220 during the afternoon.

In this note you will be able to find out at what price the American currency closed at the beginning of this new week, Monday, January 8, 2024.

How much is the dollar worth today?

Sunat quoted the US dollar at S/3,713 for buying and S/3,723 for selling.

On the other hand, according to the web platform quéestaeldolar.pe, the price of the dollar on Sunday, January 7, 2024 was S/ 3,705 for buying and S/ 3,725 for selling.

Finally, we share the dollar price according to BCRP for the last day on January 5th.

How did the dollar perform last week?

According to information reported by the issuing entity, the interbank exchange rate closed last week with an average value of S/3.7154, a maximum value of S/3.7220 and a minimum value of S/3.7090.

