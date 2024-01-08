Hezbollah has confirmed the death of its top commander Wissam al-Tawil in a suspected Israeli strike as fears of a major conflict in Lebanon grow.

Wissam al Tawil (left) with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah confirmed this Monday the death of Wissam al Tawil, deputy head of a unit within the Radwan force, in charge of the group’s special operations, whose main mission is to infiltrate Israeli territory.

According to Lebanese state media, Al Tawil was in a vehicle that was attacked by an Israeli drone in the Khibert Selm area of ​​the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

The attack caused the car to go off the road and catch fire.

“it This is a very painful blow” a security source told the Reuters news agency.

