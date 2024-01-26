Copa del Rey semi-final draw made

mallorca-real sociedad And Atlético de Madrid-Athletic Clubthese will be Copa del Rey semi-finals Spain’s 2023/24, according to the draw held this Friday at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Las Rojas (Madrid).

Matches will be played between 6 and 29 February to define the finalists. Copa del Rey Press

there will be meetings every day February 6, 7 and 8, in Son Moix and Metropolitano, respectively, and at the Reale Arena and San Mamés on February 27, 28, 29, not yet confirmed.

The final will take place on Saturday, April 6 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Mallorca, champion of the cup tournament in 2003, will play the fifth semi-final in its history after defeating Burgos (0–3), Tenerife (0–1) and Verona (3–2) in the previous rounds; And Real Sociedad, champions in 1909, 1987 and 2020, left Málaga (0-1), Osasuna (0-2) and Celta (1-2) in the gutter.

In the previous edition of the cup, the two teams met in the round of 16, with San Sebastián winning 1–0 at the Reale Arena thanks to a goal from Roberto Navarro, but the last time they met was in a double match. round of 16 in January 2012, in which the Balearic team overturned a spectacular 6–1 to 2–0 defeat after losing early on.

In the current league, on October 21, the tenth matchday, Imanol Alguacil’s block won 1–0 at the Real Arena with a goal from Brice Méndez. The second round match, at Son Mois, will be played immediately before the cup tie in San Sebastián.

Atlético de Madrid, winner of the ten KO tournaments, last in 2012, having got rid of Lugo (1–3), Real Madrid (4–2) and Sevilla (1–0) in the first, and Athletic, the second with more titles. Was a club. (23) but has not achieved it since 1984, having once again reached this final round after defeating Eibar (0-3), Alavés (2-0) and Barcelona (4-2).

Atlético and Athletic will meet again in the cup tournament ten years after last meeting in the quarter-finals of the 2013–14 edition. Madrid then advanced after winning 1–0 at Vicente Calderón and 1–2 at San Mamés.

This season they met in San Mamés in the matchday seventeen of LaLiga EA Esports on 16 December, with Ernesto Valverde’s team winning 2–0.