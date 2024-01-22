Coquette mode in WhatsApp: how to activate this trend in the app

Coquette mode is identified with pastel colors and feminine accessories.

Flirty style comes to WhatsApp. This fashion, which has gone viral in recent days on social networks and on the streets, can be brought to messaging applications for all those who like to follow current trends.

Coquette Mode on the platform is not an official option implemented by MetaIf not, this is a change that Android users can make to the application icon to personalize access and change the design or color of the WhatsApp logo.

Since this is a change that is not available from the application itself, we will need a third-party app that will allow us to make the modification safely. For this we have to download Nova Launcher from Play Store.

After installing it on the phone we have to find on the Internet a design that we like and that matches the flirty fashion, which is traditionally pastel colors and a bow for the head.

The image to be downloaded must be in PNG format for the trick to work, So it is best to put in the search engine: ‘Coquette PNG’ or ‘Mono Coquette PNG’, this way we guarantee that the download is made in that format.

Once all this is ready we have to follow these steps:

1. Open the Nova Launch application.

2. Find the WhatsApp icon.

3. Click on it and open edit option.

4. Click the icon to change the design.

5. Go to Applications.

6. Go to Gallery or Photos (where the photo is downloaded).

7. Select a flirty image.

8. Set the size and then tap Done to finish.

It is important to mention that the changes to the WhatsApp icon will only be seen within Nova Launcher, which is an application that modifies the home interface of the cell phone within an independent app. But if we go back to the original menu of the phone, we will see that the Meta Platform logo is still the original.

This allows, if you are not satisfied with the operation of Nova Launcher, it is possible to uninstall it and disable all changes without affecting the design of the original application.

FILE PHOTO: Men pose with smartphones in front of the WhatsApp logo, shown in this Sept. 14, 2017 illustration. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/file photo

This style is characterized by its softness, delicacy and femininity, inspired by the aesthetics and romanticism of the Victorian era. Colors like pink, sky blue, mint green, pastel yellow and lilac are most commonly used, creating a palette of pastel tones.

The key elements of this fashion are accessories like lace, bows, flowers and some fruits like strawberry.All of these contribute to highlighting the femininity of the wearer, as it is not only governed by a formal style, but can also be used with casual clothes or on special occasions.

That is, to see the image of the WhatsApp icon we can choose a big pink bow, some flowers with pastel tones or some design with lace.

Illustrated file photo of WhatsApp logo on a smartphone September 15, 2017. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/

WhatsApp is implementing an update that brings major changes to its interface in which the green color is prominent, something that was not available on the iPhone. This new version has been implemented without any notice for a month by the Meta-owned application in different regions of the world.

Its main novelty is that the platform abandons the blue color of the letters that it implemented last August to take green as the main color in the channels and statuses area.

Also in the Notifications and Tools section at the bottom of the screen, where the red color of notifications also turns green.

Another change is found in the menu that displays when sending a file from the application. What happens to the option symbol? In a circle above the text on which his name is written. They’ve also grown up a bit and don’t look like a list anymore.